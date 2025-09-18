HA LONG, Vietnam, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to make a grand debut in August 2025, Lyra Grandeur is a new luxury vessel in Halong & Lan Ha Bay—a bold reimagining of what it means to travel on water. Launching under the umbrella of Lyra Cruise Collection—home to the award-winning Capella Cruise, Lyra Grandeur ushers in a new era of immersive, design-forward cruising.

Artful Design with Heritage Touches

Designed for the traveler seeking both comfort and immersion, Lyra Grandeur seamlessly blends bold, contemporary design with Indochine-inspired elements. Every detail is intentional, from the spacious, nature-immersed suites with panoramic windows, private balconies, and bay-view bathtubs, to the sophisticated ambiance spaces of the Spirit of the Sea lounge and Harmony of the Sea restaurant that frame the bay's natural beauty.

Dive Into an Oasis of Water Adventures

Lyra Grandeur was built for true water lovers with a signature, heart-pounding water slide, a heated infinity pool that melts into the horizon, and a soothing jacuzzi that sparkles under the sun. Warm up in a Nordic-style outdoor sauna before leaping into crystal waters, or glide quietly across serene lagoons on a kayak or stand-up paddleboard. Here, the water isn't just a backdrop, it's a world you immerse yourself in.

Elevated Leisure, Enriched Culture

Days onboard unfold like a finely written story, where indulgence meets discovery. Begin with Tai Chi at sunrise, mist curling over the limestone peaks. Spend afternoons savoring Vietnamese tea ceremonies, joining hands-on cooking classes, or simply sipping cocktails while soaking in the magical sunset from our 360-degree observation peak. Evenings might find you testing your luck in the poker club, casting a line for squid fishing under the stars, or settling into the outdoor lounge for a movie beneath the night sky. If the mood strikes, the mini-theater transforms into a lively karaoke room.

Onshore, step into ancient caves, stroll barefoot along untouched beaches, or connect with the cultural heritage of Cat Ba's villages. Every moment is designed to stir your curiosity, your senses, and your soul.

Luxury, Tailored to Every Desire

True luxury comes with privacy and personalization. Guests can enjoy butler service and private dining for couples or intimate groups of up to 10, as well as single and couple spa rooms for tailored wellness experiences. Whatever your desire, our dedicated crew will ensure every detail is taken care of, creating an atmosphere of exclusivity and refinement.

Lyra Grandeur Sets Sail

As the latest addition to the Lyra Cruise Collection—a brand celebrated for its exceptional facilities and elevated journeys through the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Lyra Grandeur marks a new chapter in the brand's journey into experiential, design-forward cruising.

With limited sailings starting from August 2025, Lyra Grandeur invites travelers to be among the first to experience Halong Bay like never before—dynamic, luxurious, and deeply immersive.

To book or explore early partnership opportunities, please contact us:

Phone: +84 2473073866 (WhatsApp)

Email: info@lyracruises.com

Website: lyracruises.com

To explore the latest information and image gallery, visit HERE.