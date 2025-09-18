SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During the International Digital Energy Expo (IDEE) 2025, China Energy Research Society, Global Solar Council (GSC), and Huawei Digital Power co-hosted the Global Low-Carbon Industry Forum themed "All-Scenario Grid Forming Technology, Accelerating Wind and Solar Power as Main Power Sources." At the event, industry leaders from government energy departments, power grid companies, energy enterprises, standards organizations, and industry associations around the world gathered to discuss the development status and future prospects of the renewable energy industry, as well as the practical application of the all-scenario grid forming technology worldwide and its profound impact on the renewable energy industry. At the forum, the participants jointly proposed the all-scenario grid forming initiative. The initiative aims to close the global energy divide by further implementing the all-scenario grid forming technology, delivering clean and stable power to all and building a better, greener future.

At the opening of the forum, Hou Jinlong, Director of the Board of Huawei, President of Huawei Digital Power, remarked: "Looking ahead, energy storage will grow rapidly and integrate deeply with wind and solar power, transforming them into stable and reliable energy sources. In this transition, the most critical areas of innovation include grid forming technologies, AI technologies, and high-quality products that deliver performance throughout the lifecycle. The all-scenario grid forming technology will accelerate wind, solar, and energy storage as the main power sources. AI will transition from the auxiliary system into the production system, making wind, solar, and energy storage plants truly autonomous. High quality throughout the product lifecycle is the cornerstone for sustainable and healthy development of the renewable energy industry. Huawei Digital Power will adhere to technological innovation and the principle of quality first, and work with peers across the industry to improve the industry standards and close the global energy divide, delivering green, stable, and affordable power to all."

Following Development Trends and Promoting the Transition Toward a Green Energy Mix

Following Grid Operators and Standards and Empowering a New Power System

Building a High-Quality Development Path for the Renewable Energy Industry with Grid Forming Technologies and Global Applications