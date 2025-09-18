YANTAI, China, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global power industry faces growing energy demands, an accelerating energy transition, aging infrastructure, and workforce shortages, the need for innovative technologies to enhance operational visibility and reliability has become increasingly urgent.

From September 17th to 20th, at Electric & Power Indonesia, the largest power exhibition in ASEAN, Raythink Technology is presenting its thermal imaging inspection solutions at Booth A2-2616. The company demonstrates how its predictive maintenance solutions help power utilities and operators build smarter and more efficient operations—turning industry challenges into opportunities.

How Raythink Empowers Rapid Development in the Power Industry

With its diverse thermal imaging portfolio and advanced technologies, Raythink holds key advantages. Firstly, Raythink's solutions span the entire power ecosystem—from generation to distribution—ensuring seamless integration and efficient processes throughout the energy supply chain.

Second, and most importantly, thermal imaging inspection allows power grid operators to detect potential failures before they occur. Take power generation as an example: Raythink's fixed thermal cameras—such as the TN and AT series—enable 24/7 monitoring of critical equipment. With built-in temperature analysis and instant alerts, these devices allow rapid detection of abnormalities. Operators can conduct follow-up checks using Raythink handheld imagers, enabling a proactive maintenance approach that minimizes costly unplanned downtime, lowers manual intervention, and boosts operational efficiency.

In addition, the non-invasive nature of these inspections significantly enhances operational safety, as personnel can avoid direct exposure to hazardous live equipment.

Proven Success with Trusted Partners

Raythink's solutions have gained recognition from clients worldwide, making it a trusted innovation partner in the energy sector.

Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN), the Indonesian state-owned electricity company that manages electricity generation, transmission, and distribution across Indonesia, is one of Raythink's clients. "PLN has already purchased a significant number of IX2 AIR units for electricity inspections, and the results have been highly satisfactory," noted Kevin Wang, the sales manager of Raythink.

These global partnerships are built on superior performance, full after-sales support, and ongoing upgrades—enabling safer grids and smarter maintenance through reliable thermal imaging inspection.

To experience these solutions firsthand, Raythink invites all Electric & Power Indonesia attendees to visit Booth No.A2-2616 for a live demonstration and technical consultation.

For more information:

Email: sales@raythink-tech.com

Website: https://www.raythink-tech.com/