ASEAN Light + Design Expo 2025: Connecting with 5,000 Industry Professionals in Lighting, Design and Smart Living Sectors

BANGKOK, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The spotlight shines on as ASEAN Light + Design Expo 2025, co-located with Smart Living Expo, opens its doors at Hall 5, IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Center, Bangkok, Thailand. Organized jointly by IMPACT Exhibition Management Co., Ltd. and Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd., the two co-located exhibitions present the region's most comprehensive platform for lighting, design, and smart living solutions. The event will be held from 17-19 September 2025 from 10.00 – 18.00 Hrs.

The exhibition bring over 300 brands and are expected to welcome 5,000+ visitors, driving an estimated 100 million baht in business value. From next-generation lighting systems to integrated smart home technologies, the co-located expos highlight how innovation is reshaping the way people live, work, and design for the future.

Ms. Himani Gulati Director II MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd (MEX International Inc) stated: "ASEAN Light + Design Expo 2025, held alongside Smart Living Expo, is more than just an exhibition — it is a stage where innovation meets opportunity. Together, these platforms bring the lighting and smart living industries into one dynamic ecosystem. We are strengthening Thailand's business landscape, connecting ASEAN to the global market, and paving the way for sustainable growth through technology and design."

The dual expos serve as a regional hub for industry professionals to discover the latest lighting, design, and smart living innovations.

Together, the events provide opportunities for business matching, networking, and collaboration, fostering stronger partnerships and shaping the ASEAN lighting and smart living industries for the future.

Under the theme "Shaping the Future of Lighting & Design", the conference program brings together 30+ international and regional experts covering topics such as smart lighting, sustainable design, industry standards, smart living, sustainability and ASEAN market opportunities.

Key sessions including:

Beyond product showcases and conferences, the events also feature business matching programs, design competitions, workshops, product demonstrations, and live showcases, offering a comprehensive and engaging experience for entrepreneurs, architects, designers, technology providers, and lifestyle enthusiasts alike. The event also features "Illuminating Architecture: The Design Challenge" — a student contest and awards program that recognizes creativity and innovation in lighting and design among the next generation of professionals.

Join us at ASEAN Light + Design Expo 2025, where business, innovation, and inspiration come together for entrepreneurs, architects, designers, and investors in the international lighting and design industry. Discover cutting-edge trends, smart innovations, and connect with partners from across the ASEAN region. Interested participants can register to attend exhibition and conferences https://evcnx.co/hp6S8

PR Newswire is one of the official media partners of ASEAN Light + Design Expo.

For more information, please contact us via LINE @aseanlight or Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aseanlight.designexp or visit event website at https://www.aseanlightdesignexpo.com/

About the organizer

IMPACT Exhibition Management Co., Ltd. is the leading exhibition organiser in Thailand. We organise and manage professional trade and public exhibitions, conferences, meetings and training, working in hand with international trade associations, organisers, and corporations across a broad spectrum of industries.

MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. is an international trade show organizer with over four decades of experience in the advertising industry, more than 27 years in publishing, and 20 years in trade fair organization. The company has successfully organized over 100 exhibitions across various industries, collaborating with multiple sectors, while also publishing a range of reputable magazines and business directories. Its successful exhibitions have been staged across India, Dubai, Singapore, and Thailand.