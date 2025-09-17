BUSAN -- The 30th edition of the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) began its 10-day run Wednesday, with Park Chan-wook's new film "No Other Choice" as its opening work.

The opening ceremony, hosted by the film's lead actor, Lee Byung-hun, took place at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae, in the southeastern city of Busan, setting the stage for what promises to be a landmark edition of Asia's premier film festival.

This year, BIFF introduces its first-ever full-fledged competition section, aimed at enhancing the festival's global standing and competitiveness.

The section features 14 films celebrating Asian cinema, with the winner of Best Film serving as the festival's closing film. Additional awards include Best Director, Best Actor/Actress, the Special Jury Award and the Artistic Contribution Award. Ten of the 14 films have their world premieres during the festival.

The 30th edition's lineup includes 241 officially invited films, up from the 224 last year. Including the movies selected for the citizen-driven Community BIFF, the total number of films being presented rises to 328.

Five Korean films have been chosen for a special premiere under the Korean Cinema Today program, which highlights recent notable Korean films: Kim Byung-woo's "The Great Flood"; Ra Hee-chan's "Boss"; Ha Jung-woo's "The People Upstairs"; "Audition 109," co-directed by actor Jung Woo and director Oh Seong-ho; and Lee Hwan's "Project Y."

BIFF will also spotlight works by international cinema icons, including Italian director Marco Bellocchio, whose prolific career spans over six decades, and French actress Juliette Binoche. Both are expected to attend the festival in person.

Other notable attendees include Japanese actor Ken Watanabe, best known for his role in "The Last Samurai" (2003), Mexican director Guillermo del Toro, who won Best Director and Best Picture at the Academy Awards in 2017 for "The Shape of Water," and Tony Leung Chiu-wai, who won Best Actor at Cannes for his role in "In the Mood for Love" (2000).

In the Carte Blanche section, which features screenings curated by prominent cultural figures, Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho has selected Shinji Aoyama's 2000 film "Eureka." Maggie Kang, co-director of the global phenomenon "KPop Demon Hunters," has chosen Bong's 2006 film "The Host."

Further celebrating Kang's work, the festival will hold a special sing-along screening of her Netflix animated sensation.

The Vision section will feature 23 Asian independent films from both emerging and mid-career directors.

BIFF runs through Sept. 26 at the center and other venues across the city.