Download high-resolution images and captions: https://bit.ly/46mdVsx

HONG KONG, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Metropolitan University (HKMU) is dedicated to advancing creative arts education, providing an international platform for animation talent to connect and exchange ideas, unlocking boundless opportunities in the creative industries, and contributing to Hong Kong's development as a vibrant East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange. The inaugural World University Animation Awards (WUAA) ceremony was proudly hosted by HKMU on 16 September, at The Box, Freespace, West Kowloon Cultural District. The event celebrated exceptional animated works selected from over a thousand entries across 96 countries and regions. The works demonstrate artistic vision, technical excellence and originality. The ceremony brought together elite leaders and industry luminaries to witness the creative brilliance of emerging animation talent.

The WUAA featured six prestigious awards, which were presented in the ceremony to recognise the following animation works:

Additionally, the Rainbow Horizon Award was presented to honour emerging animators from countries and regions such as Uruguay, Sri Lanka, Morocco, and Moldova, whose works were not shortlisted but demonstrated outstanding creative potential. (Please refer to the Appendix for the full list of awardees)

Ir Dr Conrad Wong Tin-cheung, HKMU Council Chairman, said, "HKMU is deeply honoured to host the inaugural World University Animation Awards, which have received an extraordinary response. By bringing together industry elites, we have witnessed the outstanding performance and creativity of emerging stars in animation, as well as active support from leading figures across the global industry, fully embodying HKMU's mission to foster future talent."

"The WUAA is a platform to spark collaboration, fuel innovation and encourage young animators to go beyond limits and reimagine possibilities," he added. "This brings to life HKMU's strengths as a university of applied sciences while advancing Hong Kong as an international education hub and strengthening its role as an East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange."

Prof. Paul Lam Kwan-sing, HKMU President, said, "The WUAA has celebrated not only the art of animation but also the spirit of connection, innovation and boundless imagination. I hope the friendships, collaboration and inspiration fostered here will flourish, leading to even greater achievements in the years ahead. HKMU is committed to strengthening exchanges and partnerships with all participating institutions to further our shared commitment to advancing animation and the other creative arts."

Hon Kenneth Fok Kai-kong, Chairman of the Hong Kong Arts Development Council and Legislative Council Member, commended HKMU's efforts in launching the awards. "Animation, as an art form, is a universal language that transcends barriers, uniting communities and inspiring shared aspirations," he said. "The WUAA not only highlights this dynamic art form but also strengthens Hong Kong's position as a leader in cultural innovation, using creativity to build meaningful connections worldwide."

In addition to Ir Dr Wong, Prof. Lam and Hon Kenneth Fok, the officiating guests included Mr Raistlin Lau Chun, Under Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism of the HKSAR Government; Hon Bernard Charnwut Chan, Vice Chairman of the Board of the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority and Chairman of M+ Board; and Dr Hon Allan Zeman, Member of WestK Enterprise Limited and Chairman of the Lan Kwai Fong Group. Mr Louis Koo Tin-lok, a special distinguished guest renowned for his contributions to advancing the Hong Kong film and animation industry, was invited to present the Grand Prize together with Prof. Lam.

The panel of adjudicators comprised distinguished figures, including Mr Mark Jones, Dean of the Faculty of Animation, Arts & Design at Sheridan College in Canada, who served as one of the final round adjudicators. He praised the exceptional creative quality of the shortlisted works, stating, "Every shortlisted work showcases unique originality and exquisite animation techniques, displaying a distinctive style that injects vitality into the global animation industry. The WUAA has not only inspired the creative potential of emerging artists but also highlighted the boundless possibilities of the creative industries."

The ceremony featured an array of performers from diverse artistic fields, showcasing the vibrant and multifaceted nature of the creative industries. Highlights included an excerpt from the martial arts dance drama "Storm Clouds", presented by the Hong Kong Dance Company; a piano performance of four iconic animation theme songs performed by Hong Kong pianist Ms Joyce Cheung Pui-chih; two songs from classic Disney animation films sung by Hong Kong artist and singer Miss Ashley Lin Kae-ning; and two iconic pieces from popular animations performed by internationally acclaimed composer and erhuist Mr Chu Wan-pin and his ensemble.

The WUAA has ushered in a new era for the animation industry, uniting global emerging talent and showcasing the multifaceted and creative potential of animation arts. It also marks a significant milestone in advancing creative arts education at HKMU.

Prof. Eva Man Kit-wah, Chief Organiser of the WUAA and Chair Professor of Humanities in the School of Arts and Social Sciences at HKMU, said, "The success of the inaugural World University Animation Awards has opened a new direction for HKMU in creative arts education and laid a crucial foundation for promoting local and international animation exchange. The WUAA serves as a platform to showcase animation artistry and also further solidifies Hong Kong's position as a global animation arts and education hub." She emphasised that HKMU will continue to create platforms to connect the younger generation with international cultures, fostering creativity and innovation, and solidifying its position as a global hub for creative education.

About Hong Kong Metropolitan University:

Established by the Government in 1989, Hong Kong Metropolitan University (HKMU) is the largest self-financed university and the first university of applied sciences in Hong Kong designated by the Hong Kong SAR Government. Today, HKMU is a comprehensive university offering full-time undergraduate, master's and doctoral programmes, with a strong commitment to advancing research while continuing its historical mission of providing distance education for aspiring learners.

Through its seven Schools, HKMU offers professional programmes tailored to society's needs, including high-demand fields, such as nursing, physiotherapy, medical laboratory science, creative arts, testing and certification, early childhood education, and corporate governance. HKMU's dedication and achievements in providing professional education are reflected in its holding the largest share of subsidised places under the Government's Study Subsidy Scheme for Designated Professions and Sectors (SSSDP) in Hong Kong.