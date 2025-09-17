US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has said he will "fix" immigration issues related to South Korean investment in the United States in recent trade talks with Korea, according to Seoul's industry minister.

"Lutnick expressed regret over the issue (of the recent immigration raid on South Koreans), using the word 'fix,'" Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan told reporters at a press conference held Tuesday following his return from his trip to Washington last week, where he met with his American counterpart for follow-up negotiations on a framework trade deal struck between Seoul and Washington on July 30.

"It would have been best if the (immigration raid) incident did not happen at all," Kim said, noting that Washington seemed very "disconcerted" over the issue.

"I know that the US deputy secretary of state, who recently visited Korea, also expressed regret," he added.

Kim's comments came amid criticism in Korea over US immigration authorities' raid on the battery plant in Georgia, operated by a joint venture between Hyundai Motor Co. and LG Energy Solution Ltd., in early September, which led to the detainment of more than 300 Korean nationals.

The Koreans, except for one who decided to stay in the US, returned home last week in the form of "voluntary departure" following their release.

Following the incident, concerns have brewed over Seoul's plan to invest a combined $350 billion in the US, a pledge made in the July 30 framework agreement, with some experts calling for a reconsideration of the investment plan.

Seoul made the investment pledge in exchange for the US lowering its reciprocal tariffs on South Korea to 15 percent from the initially proposed 25 percent and also cutting its tariffs on Korean cars to 15 percent from the current 25 percent.

Regarding opinions that Korea should provide financial support to local companies and just face a 25 percent tariff instead of signing an unfair trade agreement, Kim said the government will continue to hold negotiations with the US, stressing that Seoul's relationship with Washington may be "crucial" to the country's future.

"The United States today is not the country we knew 10, 20 years ago. We are facing the new and reborn United States," he said. "We are playing a tough pingpong match ... to reach a final deal that could be a win-win for both sides."

The two countries have reportedly shown differences over the details of the planned investment, such as its financing methods and profit-sharing arrangements, with Seoul seeking to comprise the planned investment mostly with loans and credit guarantees, while the US is demanding direct investment.

"Some hold concerns that the US will take all of the $350 billion investment, but that is not the system," Kim said, noting the investment projects will also help Korean companies.

On the domestic front, the industry minister stressed the need to move forward with a plan to build two new nuclear power plants and one small modular reactor to respond to future energy demand.

The projects were confirmed under the 11th basic plan on electricity supply and demand for 2024 to 2038, which was finalized in February, but the environment minister recently hinted at halting such plans, calling for a public review of the projects.

Under the government reorganization plan announced last week, the environment ministry will be expanded to take on energy policy tasks currently conducted by the industry ministry.

"As the industry minister, I have to say we need to build new nuclear reactors for the stabilization of energy prices and energy supply ... anticipating the energy demand in 2035 and 2036," Kim stressed.

Asked about the controversial dispute settlement deal between the state-run Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co. and US energy firm Westinghouse, Kim said his ministry is conducting an investigation into the case to see whether the deal was in accordance with proper procedures, but the matter should be approached from the perspective of "business."

The industry ministry launched an investigation into the deal after media reports suggested that it may prohibit the KHNP from bidding for new power plant projects in North America and the European Union, except for the Czech Republic.

The KHNP and Westinghouse signed the settlement deal in January this year after the latter accused the Korean firm of infringing on its intellectual property, claiming the KHNP's APR 1000 and APR1400 plant designs utilize its licensed technology.

In addition, Kim said his top priority other than tariff negotiations with the US is fostering the artificial intelligence transformation of Korea's manufacturing industries, stressing that the AI transformation will determine the future success of the key industries.

Last week, the government announced its road map for developing humanoid robots and autonomous vehicles powered by AI and constructing 500 AI factories by 2030. (Yonhap)