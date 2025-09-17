SHANGHAI, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The first stop of SEPHORiA 2025's global tour has concluded successfully at Shanghai West Bund on September 14th, where close to 50 prestige beauty brands came together to delight consumers from across China.

Approximately 5,000 young beauty enthusiasts actively participated in the immersive and fun-filled beauty paradise over three days, where close to 50 internationally renowned as well as up-and-coming beauty brands presented new beauty trends and shared their stories through their SEPHORiA booths.

Sephora hosted three celebrities at SEPHORiA - Jin Helong, Li Xueqin and Yi Mengling – who each showcased their skills and connected with the audience through their perspectives on the diversity of beauty and how "Beauty Knows No Limits". Together with Sephora's beauty masters, the three celebrities created 21 wonderful and highly interactive masterclasses full of practical insights.

After launching its first Sephora Squad casting contest, 10 Sephora Squad members were selected to represent the brand and won tickets to attend SEPHORiA. Another first is the establishment of a SEPHORiA pop-up store, where attendees can buy the latest products launched at the beauty extravaganza.

Xia Ding, Managing Director of Sephora Greater China, shared, "It's truly inspiring to see so many young beauty enthusiasts at SEPHORiA. As the leading global prestige beauty retailer, Sephora is dedicated to crafting a highly personalized and endlessly creative beauty experience through our unparalleled brand portfolio, diverse inspirations, and seamless omnichannel services."

"Now in its third year, this global beauty extravaganza has seen a remarkable surge in Gen Z consumers joining our membership program. This year's SEPHORiA has innovatively created a complete 360 consumer experience, marking a first for Sephora by deeply integrating our membership rewards system with offline events. By leveraging our robust membership platform to introduce an engaging, points-based experience on-site, we're strengthening the interactive connection between our brand and its members. This deepened engagement is the ultimate achievement of this year's SEPHORiA," she added.

SEPHORiA's Immersive and Interactive Experiences – Elevated!

SEPHORiA was conceptualized with five themed spaces to offer consumers a photo-worthy immersive makeup playground where multi-dimensional stories come to life. The spatial design blends vibrant colors with diverse brand styles, ensuring each booth features a distinct and personalized design. Upon arrival, visitors received swag bags, had the opportunity to exchange membership points for exclusive benefits and participate in interactive games with exciting prizes. Each brand booth simultaneously offered new product trials, lucky draws, skin tests, and other interactive activities with generous gifts. Additionally, six whimsically-designed photo spots provided social media-worthy moments for every participant to capture key moments and document their wonderful experiences. The rich and diverse interactive design ensured that every beauty enthusiast left with unforgettable memories and a truly fulfilling experience.

Sephora captured the latest beauty trends at this event, showcasing a selection of premium products across diverse categories—from skincare and makeup to haircare and fragrances. Newly launched brands including Herbeast, KOMFYMED, The Ordinary, and DOCUMENTS made their collective debut, featuring interactive activities where consumers receive gifts while learning more about the brands, products and ingredients.

21 masterclasses supported by leading brands were held in succession featuring a lineup of industry experts who delivered rich and practical beauty insights to the audience. The sessions covered topics including skincare, makeup techniques, and trending styles. Professional makeup artists from the brands demonstrated makeup skills, while brand founders made special appearances to share their exclusive beauty philosophies. Natasha Denona, founder of NATASHA DENONA, shared autumn-winter makeup tips with live demonstrations. Whilst Mathilde Thomas, co-founder of CAUDALIE, shared the brand's star products derived from the power of wine grapes.

Celebrities Made their Appearances

As a celebrity makeup artist, Jin Helong has long worked behind the scenes, creating countless key moments for numerous stars. At SEPHORiA, Jin Helong stepped into the spotlight to share professional makeup techniques and provided key makeup principles. He also brought his unique perspective on makeup - that it is not about rigid replication but an amplification of everyone's unique beauty through personalized enhancement. It is about using colors to express inspiration and unleash boundless creativity.

Li Xueqin continually challenges audiences' preconceived notions of her as she took to the stage with confidence and shared her perspective on breaking boundaries in makeup --- "Don't overthink, just play". Makeup, like breaking boundaries, holds infinite possibilities if one dares to try. On stage, she joined Jin Helong in accepting a makeup challenge, delivering the spirit of "makeup has no limits."

From beauty influencer to actress, Yi Mengling has consistently pursued her own expression of beauty, refusing to be confined by traditional standards. Despite external opinions, she has remained true to herself, using bold creativity to break boundaries and spark trends. Appearing at 2025 Sephora Collection's Fall New Product Launch, she shared her beauty insights and the stories behind her viral looks, turning the attitude of makeup into a radiant declaration of self-expression.

From the grand announcement of the three celebrities to their appearances at the event, their deep involvement not only kept the atmosphere lively, but also vividly conveyed the inclusive and diverse beauty advocated by Sephora.

Sephora Collection Collaborated with Yi Mengling to Launch New Products, Creating an Immersive Beauty Experience

Sephora's owned brand, Sephora Collection, unveiled its new products comprising a new lip tint, a hybrid skincare and makeup foundation, and a roll-on blush.

JELLY TINT is a hydrating and long-lasting color lip product that was created in direct response to address consumers' feedback to achieve a long-lasting "jelly lip" look. BLUSH & GO is compact and portable, effortlessly creating a natural and healthy glow with a simple shake. The B.E.S.T. SKIN EVER Foundation combines makeup and skincare benefits, creating a flawless, long-lasting finish. At the launch event, Yi Mengling collaborated with Sephora University's beauty expert to apply the new makeup collection.

Celebrity makeup artist Shi Hui curated Sephora's fall new arrivals and star products, leading a masterclass with live, step-by-step demonstrations of professional makeup techniques. At the same time, she provided personalized makeovers using the latest Sephora Collection products, showcasing the brand's diverse product applications and inspiring endless possibilities for creative makeup looks. Throughout the three-day SEPHORiA event, the Sephora Collection booth featured professional makeup artists who provided one-on-one product trials, shared expert tips, and offered a range of exclusive benefits to attendees.

As the first stop of the global world tour and its exclusive destination in Asia, Shanghai was chosen to host the 2025 SEPHORiA for its sophisticated beauty market, high concentration of internationally-renowned and emerging beauty brands, and its diverse and inclusive fashion, lifestyle and beauty culture. Starting from Shanghai, SEPHORiA will continue its journey to Paris, Dubai, and other cosmopolitan cities in the world.

About Sephora

Sephora is the world's leading global prestige beauty retail brand. With 56,000 passionate employees operating in 35 markets, Sephora connects customers and beauty brands within the world's most trusted and dynamic beauty community. We serve a highly engaged community of hundreds of millions of beauty followers across our global omnichannel network of more than 3,200 stores and iconic flagships, and our e-commerce and digital platforms, offering personalized and immersive seamless experiences across every touchpoint. With our curation of more than 500 brands and our own label, Sephora Collection, we offer the most unique and diverse range of prestige beauty products, tailored to our customers' needs from fragrance to make-up, haircare, skincare and beyond, as we constantly reimagine the world of prestige beauty.

Since our inception in 1969 in Limoges, France, and as part of the LVMH Group since 1997, we have been disrupting the prestige beauty retail industry. Today, we continue to break with convention to drive our mission: champion a world of inspiration and inclusion where everyone can celebrate their beauty.

Sephora now operates in 104 cities in Greater China, offering a full range of prestige beauty services across a network of approximately 330 stores and online channels, including Sephora APP, Mini Program, Douyin Shop, TMall, JD, Meituan and JD to Home.