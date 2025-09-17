AI Knowledge Management Solution 'Factagora' Enters US Market with AI Verification Technology

Factagora Officially Launches to Solve Generative AI Disinformation Problems

Provides AI Safety Verification Platform Integrating Knowledge Search, Verification, Structuring, and Generation

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Factagora, an AI safety company, today launched its comprehensive knowledge management and verification solution that eliminates hallucination threats through integrated search, verification, structuring, and generation processes. As generative AI proliferates across accuracy-critical sectors, incorrect AI-generated information can lead to serious business risks, making systematic verification frameworks essential.

Unlike existing RAG-based services that stop at simple search and generation, Factagora's three-component platform—FactBlock for knowledge repository construction, DeepVerify for automated fact verification, and LiveArticle for interactive document interfaces—leverages a knowledge graph to enable multi-hop reasoning, allowing the AI to not only verify direct references but also trace and validate facts several logical steps away. This provides end-to-end AI reliability from foundation building to deep result validation.

Factagora established its US entity in March 2025. CEO Randy Baek brings over 14 years of expertise in Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Machine Learning (ML) from global companies including Samsung Electronics, HBO, FactSet, and 3M. Together with CPTO(Chief Product and Technology Officer) Guhyun Han, the team has developed innovative AI reliability solutions.

The platform's effectiveness has been proven through deployment with major Korean law firms. In an open beta test involving 299 attorneys, Factagora delivered: 24% average work time reduction, 69% experienced quality improvements, and 95% expressed intent to continue usage. Based on these validated outcomes, the company has secured ongoing platform development contracts.

Comprehensive Solution Architecture

Factagora integrates the complete knowledge lifecycle through three core components:

"Factagora provides an integrated framework that manages the entire lifecycle of knowledge," explained CEO Baek. "Our goal is to create a platform for managing Source of Truth, enabling fact-based decision making."

Global Market Validation

Factagora has demonstrated technological competitiveness through strategic international partnerships, including an ESG AI testbed with OCBC Bank in Singapore and a Medicare Claim verification pilot with Brown University School of Public Health. The company was recognized by Gartner in 2024 as a noteworthy startup in the Disinformation Security field.

Expansion Strategy and Product Roadmap

Starting in September, Factagora will begin publishing Investment Research using LiveArticle to address investors' challenges with AI analysis including lack of evidence, insufficient explanations, and fact verification difficulties. The platform provides trusted source-based responses, transparent reasoning paths, and evidence-based insights for enhanced decision-making.

This fall, the company plans to launch Advanced Features enabling general users to create LiveArticle content directly.

Factagora is currently in global expansion phase for US market entry, aiming to establish itself as the standard AI safety verification infrastructure in financial and healthcare sectors, targeting global AI developers and enterprise clients.