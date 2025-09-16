LONDON, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jo Malone London is thrilled to introduce British actor India Amarteifio as the face of its Scent Layering campaign.

A true Brit and unapologetic Londoner, India prefers tea to coffee and the Underground to black cabs. The actor rose to fame playing the young Queen Charlotte in Netflix's Bridgerton prequel series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story and is widely regarded as one to watch.

'I'm so excited to be partnering with Jo Malone London, it feels incredibly special for me. As an actor, I'm always exploring ways to express character and emotion, and I've found that fragrance can be just as powerful in telling a story. The Scent Layering campaign is all about expressing yourself—and that's something I really connect with' India Amarteifio.

The campaign

At Jo Malone London, every cologne is a blend of carefully chosen ingredients made to combine with one another to create a scent that is uniquely you.

As Céline Roux, Global Head Of Fragrance explains, 'The way we create always takes Scent Layering into consideration. Right from the start, when the perfumers and I start the fragrances, we create them so they can be layered with our other scents. It's about self-expression. It's about play.'

The Scent Layering campaign invites you to layer your signature scent with Grapefruit, English Oak & Hazelnut or Peony & Blush Suede. These three Scent Layering combiners adapt your chosen cologne to suit your mood, the occasion or season. Add a twist of citrus with Grapefruit to feel uplifted and bright, add a burst of freshness with English Oak & Hazelnut for an elegant edge to a fun night out and, for feel-good days through to cosy nights in, add a layer of warmth with Peony & Blush Suede.

In the Scent Layering campaign, India immerses herself in these three Scent Layering combiners. With each new combination, she channels the scents' effects as she playfully explores new ways to wear the scent and express different moods.

'Scent Layering is so playful and personal and gives you the freedom to experiment and create something that's entirely your own. I love how I can combine the Jo Malone London fragrances, it's fun, expressive and endlessly personal – which is exactly why this collaboration feels like such a natural fit for me' India Amarteifio.

Discover more about Scent Layering online and in-store now. Follow Jo Malone London on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, LinkedIn and Pinterest @JoMaloneLondon #UniquelyYou

About Jo Malone London: Since 1994 Jo Malone London has created a palette of exquisitely simple, elegant scents and curated a world where every sense is indulged. Acquired by The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. in 1999, today the brand is internationally known for its unexpected fragrances and distinctly British character.