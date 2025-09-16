Air Premia Signs Long-Term Component Support Agreement with Lufthansa Technik for Boeing 787-9 Fleet

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Premia, Korea's leading hybrid service carrier, today announced that it has entered into a long-term component support agreement with Lufthansa Technik, a global leader in aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO). Under the agreement, Lufthansa Technik will provide Total Component Support (TCS®) services for Air Premia's Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner fleet over the next ten years.

This marks the first collaboration between the two companies and makes Air Premia the first Korean airline to implement such a program for the Boeing 787-9. Through the agreement, Air Premia will gain direct access to Lufthansa Technik's worldwide component pool, enabling faster part availability and significant cost savings compared to in-house procurement. To further strengthen operational stability, critical components will also be stationed as dedicated Home Base Stock at Incheon International Airport.

"In a time of global supply chain uncertainty, it was essential for us to secure a reliable partner," said Seong-Gab Kim, Executive Director of Procurement at Air Premia. "This agreement ensures that Air Premia can operate its fleet with greater stability and efficiency, ultimately providing safer and more dependable service to our passengers."

Jens Michel, Vice President of Corporate Sales Northeast Asia at Lufthansa Technik, added: "Air Premia is an innovative airline offering exceptional service at competitive fares. We are proud to support their Boeing 787-9 operations with our industry-leading component support solutions and look forward to a successful partnership."

With this agreement, Air Premia strengthens its global-standard component support infrastructure, ensuring efficient and stable operations. The airline plans to leverage this foundation to deliver even safer and more reliable air travel experiences for its customers.

Lufthansa Technik operates one of the largest component pools in the industry, with over USD 2 billion worth of inventory across 15 logistics centers worldwide. The company's comprehensive component services include round-the-clock availability and a closed-loop system in which replaced parts are repaired within its global MRO network and reintegrated into the inventory pool.

About Lufthansa Technik

The Lufthansa Technik Group is one of the leading providers of technical aircraft services in the world. Certified internationally as maintenance, production and design organization, the company employs more than 22,000 people in dozens of locations around the globe. Lufthansa Technik offers the full range of services for commercial, VIP and special mission aircraft. The portfolio includes maintenance, repair, overhaul and modification of airframes, engines, components and landing gears, as well as the manufacture of innovative cabin products and digital fleet support.

About Air Premia

Air Premia, the only long-haul specialized airline in South Korea, operates on the philosophy of being a "beloved airline that provides high-quality services with only the essentials" as a Hybrid Service Carrier (HSC) at reasonable prices. Since commencing its first international flights in July 2022, Air Premia has rapidly established itself by flying to destinations such as Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Bangkok, and Narita. Notably, it operates long-haul routes that low-cost carriers (LCCs) typically do not cover, all while maintaining a competitive edge in pricing compared to HSCs. This aligns well with the current trend of "value-for-money travel". More information: https://www.airpremia.com/kr/en