Daesang’s global food brand O’food launches three varieties of coin broth

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Daesang's global food brand O'food is introducing three varieties of its compressed seasoning tablets, Coin Broth, designed to make Korean-style soups and stews quick and easy to prepare.

With the global rise of K-Food, Daesang recognized the growing demand among international consumers to cook Korean dishes at home. In response, the company developed a convenient seasoning product that shortens the cooking process while preserving authentic flavors. Coin Broth delivers a deep, rich broth with just a single tablet—eliminating the need to prepare and simmer multiple ingredients for hours. The product has already gained strong traction in the Korean market.

The new line includes three varieties—Anchovy, Vegetable, and Green Chili—rolling out in key Western markets such as the United States, Canada, and Australia. Each tablet is individually packaged for hygienic use and can be dropped into boiling water to create a broth base in just three minutes.

Beyond Korean cuisine, Coin Broth is also versatile for local recipes such as soups and stews. The savory Anchovy variant pairs well with oil-based pasta dishes; the clean-tasting Vegetable version complements vegetable soups and couscous; and the Green Chili flavor, made with Korean Cheongyang chili peppers for a refreshing kick, adds a spicy note to seafood stews or pasta dishes.

Seung-in Jung, Head of Global Planning & Marketing at Daesang, stated, "With the worldwide K-wave driving more consumers to cook Korean food at home, we are proud to introduce a seasoning product tailored for global markets. As a comprehensive global food company, Daesang will continue to expand O'food's portfolio to reflect diverse tastes and trends, making Korean cuisine more approachable and enjoyable for consumers worldwide."

About Daesang Corporation

Founded in 1956, Daesang Corporation has been one of the world's largest producers of fermented food products for over 60 years, and has grown to be the global leading Korean based food company by operating global brands such as Jongga, and O'Food which provides sauce, ready-to-eat meals, and many more products. Headquartered in South Korea, the company has also manufacturing subsidiaries in United States, Poland, China, Indonesia, and Vietnam. Visit www.daesang.com/en for more information.