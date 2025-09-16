SHANGHAI, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 2025 China Toy Expo (CTE), China Kids Fair (CKE), China Licensing Expo (CLE) and China Preschool Expo (CPE) will come together at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC), taking place October 15-17, 2025.

Organized by China Toy & Juvenile Products Association, this premier "Four-Expo-in-One" event spans 230,000 sqm, connecting global buyers with 2,500+ exhibitors and 5,400+ brands from 30+ manufacturing hubs. Attracting 100,000+ professional buyers from 130+ countries and regions, it's the world's definitive sourcing platform for toys, baby and children's products, IPs and preschool supplies.

Explore the Future of Industry:

Integrated Sourcing Highlights:

Exclusive International Buyer Benefits (VIP Qualification needs to be approved):

Pre-register by Sept 20, 2025 for VIP status and benefits worth up to $2,300, including:

Join us in Shanghai this October to shape the future of the baby and children's products industry!