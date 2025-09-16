SINGAPORE, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UPS (NYSE: UPS) today announced strategic enhancements to its intra-Asia air network to help businesses across Asia Pacific reach new markets with greater speed and reliability. These upgrades come as intra-Asia trade continues to grow, fueled by strong regional demand and high-growth sectors such as healthcare, technology, industrial manufacturing and automotive.

"We continue to see strong momentum across Asia Pacific with intra-Asia trade staying resilient, even as businesses navigate an evolving global trade landscape," said Wilfredo Ramos, president, UPS Asia Pacific. "UPS is helping its customers strengthen their supply chains through greater flexibility, faster delivery, and deeper regional connectivity. Our network is designed to give our customers the agility, reliability and assurance they need to grow confidently in a dynamic region."

More Frequent Flights Between Asia and Australia

Central to the enhancements is the expansion of UPS's direct flight between its intra-Asia hub in Shenzhen, China, and Australia's Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport. Now operating five times a week, this route offers over four times more capacity via UPS's browntail network, improving delivery frequency from major Asian markets to Australia.

Delivery time from China Mainland, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam to Australia is one day faster, now two business days, with next-business-day delivery available for Friday pickups. In addition, exports to major Asia markets and imports from Europe will now arrive one day earlier.

These enhancements help Australian businesses to expand and reach new markets with speed and confidence. They also provide faster access to critical goods such as pharmaceuticals, medical devices and specialized components for machinery and automobiles.

Upgraded Hanoi–Shenzhen Route to Support Demand

UPS has also enhanced its Hanoi–Shenzhen route by deploying larger Boeing 747 freighters, doubling weekly cargo capacity to 570 tons. The upgrade supports growing demand from Vietnam to China Mainland, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, Malaysia, and Thailand.

UPS customers in Vietnam can now benefit from next-business-day deliveries to China Mainland and Hong Kong SAR.

Continued Investment Across Asia Pacific

These enhancements follow other recent UPS investments in Asia Pacific. In Malaysia and Japan, UPS enhanced delivery capabilities through a new facility in Senai, Johor and expanded services from the Kyushu region to help businesses reach international markets.

UPS continues to invest in its smart global network and logistics solutions to help customers of all sizes optimize their global supply chains for success.

For full details of delivery times within UPS's global network, refer to the UPS time and cost calculator.

