'World Champion of Whisky' - Kavalan celebrates decade of world beating excellence

TAIPEI, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kavalan Distillery, Taiwan's pioneering whisky producer, today celebrates a historic sweep of nine "World's Best" titles from the world's most prestigious competitions in the past decade – cementing its status as the World Champion of Whisky.

From the World Whiskies Awards (WWA) and Tokyo Whisky & Spirits Competition (TWSC) to the International Whisky Competition (IWC), Kavalan has consistently topped global rankings with its unique single malt releases. These tributes underscore the distillery's insistence on craftsmanship, innovation and its commitment to Yilan's terroir.

Kavalan's ascent began in 2015 when its now legendary Solist Vinho Barrique Single Cask Strength Single Malt captured the WWA's coveted "World's Best Single Malt Whisky" title.

Judges described that exceptional whisky as: "Immediately and subtly liquor rich. Tiny bit of incense, a thread of spice and smoke."

A year later, Solist Amontillado Sherry Single Cask Strength claimed "World's Best Single Cask Single Malt Whisky" at the same awards. Judges famously coined it as:

"Hints of raisin and coconut on the nose, but essentially what we have here is a toffee smoking a cinnamon flavoured cigar."

Since then, Kavalan has dominated Japan's TWSC, capturing a record setting six "Best of the Best Single Malt Whisky" trophies:

Kavalan's unmatched streak at the TWSC culminated when Kavalan made history winning a double "Best of the Best" Single Malt titles for LÁN and Solist PX Sherry Single Cask Strength.

Kavalan's mastery was further recognized at the IWC 2025, where its Solist Fino Sherry Single Cask Strength was named "Whisky of the Year". Combined with its TWSC triumphs, the win marked the ninth time Kavalan has been crowned world champion by an international panel of judges.

Chairman of King Car Group and CEO of Kavalan, Mr. Y.T. Lee, said: "Earning nine world titles across three major competitions is a milestone for Kavalan. When we set out to create a whisky that could stand shoulder to shoulder with the world's best, we never imagined that one day we could achieve this for Taiwan. These awards belong to our entire team and for Yilan, which has nourished Kavalan from birth."

"Our goal has always been to push the boundaries of whisky making while celebrating the subtropical climate and pure water of Yilan. These awards motivate us to keep exploring new challenges in flavour and texture."

JUDGES NOTES:

WORLD'S BEST SINGLE MALT WHISKY (2015)

Kavalan Solist Vinho Barrique Single Cask Strength

"Lots of stewed fruits on the nose. There's also aged Bourbon notes. Water brings out custard creams. Surprisingly smooth on the palate. The alcohol is very present. It's like Bourbon infused milk chocolate.

Another nutty, meaty, savoury nose, with sweet notes in the backdrop. Very sweet pruney flavours initially on the palate, with fruit cake and big clove, chilli and dry cinnamon. Walnut and hazelnut on the very dry finish.

Immediately and subtly liquor rich. Tiny bit of incense, a thread of spice and smoke.

Caramel, marzipan, coffee-vanilla, fudge, rich, creamy, dried black fruits. Integrated and surprisingly light. Element of sandalwood. Starts creamy, waters out, almost disappears before rubbing hot brown sugar into the oesophagus. Tiny bitter trace."

WORLD'S BEST SINGLE CASK SINGLE MALT WHISKY (2016)

Kavalan Solist Amontillado Sherry Single Cask Strength

"Hints of raisin and coconut on the nose, but essentially what we have here is a toffee smoking a cinnamon flavoured cigar. The palate opens with a nice burst of sweet fresh fruit - guava and melon - front to mid palate, after which the wood takes over; a Christmas pine hit, the fruit now acting as flamboyant outriders, the caramels rushing in to fill the gap. The finish is long and dry and punches into the throat."

About Kavalan Whisky

Kavalan Distillery in Yilan County has been pioneering the art of single malt whisky in Taiwan since 2005. Our whisky, aged in intense humidity and heat, sources the crystal meltwaters of Snow Mountain and is enhanced by sea and mountain breezes. These conditions combine to create Kavalan's signature creaminess. Taking Yilan County's old name, our distillery is backed by more than 45 years of beverage-making under parent company, King Car Group. We have collected 900 gold or higher awards from the industry's most competitive contests.

Kaitlyn Tsai

kaitlyn@kingcar.com.tw