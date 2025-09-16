SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- STRADVISION, a global leader in deep learning-based vision perception technology for the automotive industry, concluded its IAA participation with breakthrough live demonstrations and high-impact partner engagements, solidifying its position at the forefront of next-generation ADAS and autonomous driving.

From the opening day, the company's ride-along demos highlighted not just the maturity of its ADAS perception software, but its ability to deliver transformative results under real-world driving conditions at unprecedented speed.

At IAA, STRADVISION's live demo running SVNet on advanced SoCs drew strong attention for record-fast integration timelines and consistent, real-world reliability. Attendees pointed to the system's accurate detection of LED-based speed limit signs as a clear technological differentiator with immediate safety implications.

Feedback further emphasized STRADVISION's ability to combine world-class accuracy with cost competitiveness, enabling OEMs and Tier-1s to accelerate the deployment of advanced safety features at scale. This, paired with proven mass-production readiness, reinforces STRADVISION's role as a long-term partner shaping the industry's transition to intelligent mobility.

In strategic discussions, STRADVISION underscored its unmatched global mass-production track record outside of China, positioning it as a trusted counterweight to new entrants from Asia while maintaining a technology edge in Europe and North America. The company also confirmed that it benchmarks against NCAP scenarios, ensuring measurable compliance with international safety standards and setting a high bar for performance transparency in the industry.

Following IAA, STRADVISION will continue discussions initiated at the event and expand collaboration with partners toward future projects. The company is also preparing to showcase further demonstrations at upcoming global automotive events, underscoring its commitment to practical, scalable, and cost-competitive vision solutions.

"What set us apart at IAA was the speed of proof," said Philip Vidal, CBO of STRADVISION. "Our partners recognized not only the accuracy of our detections but also the velocity of our integration. That combination, speed and precision, is exactly what the industry needs as it races toward mass production and a safer, smarter mobility future."

About STRADVISION

Founded in 2014, STRADVISION is an automotive industry pioneer in artificial intelligence-based vision perception technology for ADAS. The company is accelerating the advent of fully autonomous vehicles by making ADAS features available at a fraction of the market cost compared with competitors. STRADVISION's SVNet is being deployed on various vehicle models in partnership with OEMs; can power ADAS and autonomous vehicles worldwide; and is serviced by over 300 employees in Seoul, San Jose, Detroit, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Dusseldorf. STRADVISION has been honored with Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award, the Gold Award at the 2022 and 2021 AutoSens Awards for Best-in-Class Software for Perception Systems, and the 2020 Autonomous Vehicle Technology ACES Award in Autonomy (software category). In addition, STRADVISION and its software have achieved TISAX's AL3 standard for information security management, as well as being certified to the ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems and ISO 26262 for Automotive Functional Safety.