SINGAPORE, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Supported by six clinical studies and two safety trials, Kerry's LC40® is the first probiotic strain of its kind validated for both infant and maternal applications, offering a natural, science-backed approach to early life and maternal health.

Human Milk Probiotics are strains of beneficial bacteria, specifically including Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium, naturally found in breast milk. Kerry, in collaboration with the Complutense University of Madrid, is the first to isolate these strains, including LC40® and BfM26®, using an in-house screening method that evaluated over 40 criteria to select the most potent candidates.

LC40® Infant supports gut and immune health in babies, especially those born via C-section or fed with formula, who may miss out on the natural microbial transfer during vaginal birth and breastfeeding. Backed by six clinical studies and two safety trials, LC40® has been shown to reduce gastrointestinal infections by 48% and respiratory infections by 27%, while promoting a microbiome similar to that of breastfed infants.

LC40® Breastcare addresses one of the most common challenges in early motherhood and women's health: mastitis. Affecting up to 30% of breastfeeding women, mastitis can lead to pain, emotional distress, and early cessation of breastfeeding. LC40® has demonstrated a 51% reduction in mastitis incidence[1] and significantly improved emotional well-being[2] and women's health, with 88% of women reporting complete symptom resolution[3] compared to just 29% in the antibiotic group.

"Human Milk Probiotics like LC40® are redefining how we support health in the first 1,000 days of life," said Dr. Monica Maria Olivares, RD&A Director, Women & Infant Health at Kerry. "They offer a natural yet science-driven solution to some of the most pressing challenges in early life nutrition, from microbial gaps in newborns to breastfeeding complications in mothers. LC40® is not just a probiotic; it's a holistic intervention for better outcomes".

LC40® is also gaining traction in neonatal care. When administered alongside BfM26® in preterm infants, the probiotic duo significantly reduced the risk of necrotising enterocolitis (NEC) and lowered mortality rates. Additionally, LC40® has shown long-term growth benefits, with formula-fed infants demonstrating improved length gains that persisted up to two years of age.

With certifications including NDI, QPS, China FDA, Kosher, Halal, Non-GMO, and Gluten-Free, LC40® is suitable for a wide range of applications, from infant formula to maternal supplements. Its patented ExLCusive™ fermentation process ensures genomic-DNA security and consistent quality.

As the Asia Pacific probiotics market surpasses USD3.6 billion in 2024 and continues to grow at a CAGR of 6.3%, LC40® represents a clinically supported innovation that aligns with consumer demand for natural, microbiome-supportive solutions in maternal and infant health.