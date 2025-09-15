The proportion of births outside of marriage in South Korea reached an all-time high last year, data showed, indicating a possible shift in accepted norms.

지난해 혼외 출생아 비율이 사상 최고치를 기록하며 사회적 인식 변화 가능성을 시사했다.

A total of 13,800 babies were born out of wedlock in 2024, accounting for a record 5.8 percent of all births in the country, according to Statistics Korea.

통계청에 따르면 2024년 혼인 외 출생아는 1만3,800명으로 전체 출생아의 5.8%를 차지해 역대 최고치를 나타냈다.

The ratio had stayed at around 2 percent from 2014 to 2017 but steadily rose to 2.2 percent in 2018, 3.9 percent in 2022 and further to 4.7 percent in 2023.

혼외 출생 비율은 2014~2017년 약 2% 수준에 머물렀으나, 2018년 2.2%, 2022년 3.9%, 2023년 4.7%로 꾸준히 상승해왔다.

In related surveys, the share of respondents who view having children outside of marriage as acceptable increased from 21.5 percent in 2008 to 37.2 percent in 2024.

관련 조사에서도 ‘혼인 외 출산이 허용될 수 있다’고 보는 응답자는 2008년 21.5%에서 2024년 37.2%로 늘어난 것으로 나타났다.

In 2024, the number of babies born in South Korea increased for the first time in nine years. (Yonhap)

한편 지난해 국내 출생아 수는 9년 만에 처음으로 증가세를 보였다. (연합)