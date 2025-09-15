South Korean Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo departed for the United States on Monday to hold follow-up negotiations on a trade deal struck between the two countries in late July, pledging efforts to strike a deal that safeguards "national interests."

The trip comes just a day after Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan returned to Seoul after holding separate trade talks with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in Washington amid ongoing tensions between the two sides over the details of the bilateral framework trade agreement reached on July 30.

Yeo is expected to meet with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and other trade officials to continue the momentum of the trade talks.

"We are doing our best to create a deal that fits our national interests and is based on rationality," Yeo told reporters at Incheon International Airport as he headed for Washington.

"I hope people see this as a long and difficult negotiation process aimed at producing a balanced and fair outcome," he added.

Under the Korea-US framework trade agreement, the Donald Trump administration agreed to lower the reciprocal tariff rate for South Korea to 15 percent from the initially proposed 25 percent and also cut tariffs on Korean cars to 15 percent from the current 25 percent.

In return, Seoul made a pledge to invest a combined $350 billion in the US for cooperation in shipbuilding, semiconductor, battery and other advanced industries, but the two sides have reportedly shown differences over the details of the planned investment, such as its financing methods and profit-sharing arrangements.

Seoul officials have said the planned investment will mostly comprise loans and credit guarantees, while the US is reportedly demanding it be made in the form of direct investment.

Last week, Lutnick said Korea should either accept the framework deal or pay tariffs in an interview with CNBC, pressing Korea to sign an official contract similar to that with Japan.

For Japan, the US will initially split profits equally on projects funded through Tokyo's investment and once the latter recoups its $550 billion investment, the US will take 90 percent of the profits while Japan will take the remaining 10 percent, Lutnick explained.

According to media reports, the deal between Washington and Tokyo also gives the Trump administration power to direct and monitor Japan's $550 billion investment in the US.

The US has reportedly proposed an arrangement of Seoul taking 90 percent of profits and the US 10 percent until Korea earns back its $350 billion investment, and vice versa to 90 percent to 10 percent between the US and Korea afterward. (Yonhap)