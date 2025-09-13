BEIJING, Sept. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) opened in Beijing on September 10, under the theme "Embrace Intelligent Technologies, Empower Trade in Services".

This year's CIFTIS attracts nearly 500 Fortune Global 500 companies and industry-leading enterprises. Participants come from 26 of the world's top 30 countries and regions in terms of services trade, with an international participation rate exceeding 20 percent.

Highlights of the 2025 CIFTIS include joint displays by Chinese and foreign companies. In the health services exhibition hall, multinational companies such as GE Healthcare and Siemens join hands with leading traditional Chinese medicine institutions, including Tongrentang, a time-honored traditional Chinese medicine store, and the China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences.

Meanwhile, another highlight of this year's session is the strong presence of cutting-edge technologies, as the cultural tourism services section features immersive experiences powered by MR and VR technologies.

CIFTIS presents the latest research outcomes and innovative products from enterprises worldwide, according to a representative from KPMG, adding that the fair has become a major platform for global brands to showcase innovations.

It is learned that this year's fair has seen 198 new products and outcomes released by 113 companies.

On the opening day, China announced that it will keep advancing high-level opening-up in the services sector, accelerating pilot reforms in free trade zones and further improving the business environment.

During the event, many foreign company representatives noted that China's further opening-up has boosted confidence and created new opportunities for global businesses in the services trade. CIFTIS not only helps Chinese services go global, but also brings in international innovations, promoting global exchanges and cooperation.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/347524.html