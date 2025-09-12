BEIJING, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 Asian Rowing U-19&U-23 Championships concluded on August 31 in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province.

Hosted by the Asian Rowing Federation and jointly organized by the Chinese Rowing Association and the Shenyang sports bureau, the event featured two age categories: U19 (under 19 years old) and U23 (under 23 years old).

A total of 258 athletes from 15 countries and regions, including Indonesia, the Philippines, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and Thailand, competed in 24 medal events.

As the only Asian city to host the championships for three consecutive years from 2024 to 2026, Shenyang showcases its city image, international event-hosting capabilities, and modern public services, while further strengthens exchanges on international sports and cultural cooperation.

