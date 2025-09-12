Food and drink experiences are among the top activities searched by Asian travelers, with Japan, Thailand, and Vietnam ranking as top culinary destinations

SINGAPORE, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda reveals data-driven insights to help hoteliers attract and engage guests, with regional food-focused tourism emerging as a trend across Asia. Japan ranks as the top searched destination for food and drink activities, based on search data from June to July 2025. Thailand takes second place, followed by Vietnam, Indonesia, and Malaysia rounding out the top five.

Culinary-focused activities ranked among the top five categories, alongside tours and immersive experiences, signalling a strong opportunity for hoteliers to differentiate by curating unique food experiences, or partnering with local restaurants and street food vendors to capitalize on this demand.

As Japan emerges as the top searched destination for culinary experiences, Japanese travelers themselves are also leading the way in seeking out food-focused experiences. Their top culinary destinations span both domestic locations within Japan as well as neighboring hotspots like Thailand, South Korea, Vietnam, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. Notably, Macao and Hong Kong have each emerged as popular destinations among travelers from Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and South Korea indicating a growing appetite for exploring diverse regional cuisines.

According to Agoda's most recent Top Foodie Destinations survey, nearly half of respondents from markets including South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Japan, and Malaysia consider culinary experiences their main reason for travel. These insights highlight a rising appetite for food-focused journeys and signal new opportunities for hoteliers to meet evolving guest preferences.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda, commented, "Living in Thailand, I often see firsthand how food shapes travel experiences and its growing influence on how travelers are planning their journeys. Travelers are becoming more adventurous with their palates, seeking destinations celebrated for their food culture. Our search data shows that culinary experiences are now a top priority for many guests, and we encourage our hotel partners to embrace this trend whether by spotlighting local dining options, collaborating with nearby restaurants or curating unique food experiences for their guests."

Hotels can stand out by investing in on-property restaurants that showcase local flavors or offering signature dishes that reflect the region's culinary heritage. Creating hyper-local culinary guides and exclusive food experiences that reflect guest preferences – whether through accommodating dietary needs, spotlighting trending cuisines, or recommending popular local restaurants or food stalls – can further elevate the guest journey.

To deliver truly tailored hospitality, properties can adapt recommendations for each stay by drawing on guest feedback and surveys, ensuring a more personalized and memorable visit. Hotels can also simplify dining experiences with seamless table reservations at top restaurants either through their app or front desk and providing real-time support for last-minute dining requests.

Building strong partnerships with local restaurants and bars further enables hotels to connect guests with a wide range of authentic dining experiences, from neighborhood favorites and family-run eateries to popular street food spots and award-winning restaurants. These partnerships help extend the guest experience beyond the hotel, fostering lasting impressions and encouraging repeat visits.

As the region's culinary scene continues to thrive in 2025, the second half of the year will feature a variety of high-profile food celebrations and industry events across Asia. These gatherings highlight emerging dining destinations and acclaimed restaurants, drawing food enthusiasts from around the world. Agoda encourages hoteliers to leverage their proximity to these hotspots, positioning their properties as preferred choices for travelers seeking the latest in food and drink experiences.

Agoda remains committed to supporting partners with the insights, technology, and global reach needed to turn food-inspired travel into new opportunities. With over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, Agoda provides endless possibilities for creating unforgettable travel experiences.

For more information on Agoda's latest travel trends and recommendations for hoteliers, visit https://partnerhub.agoda.com/.