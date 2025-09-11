TOKYO, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotel Management Japan Co., Ltd. (based in Shinagawa, Tokyo) operates 24 hotels across Japan. In popular resort areas, HMJ specialize in "retreat stays" helping guests unwind and find relaxation tailored to their unique style, and providing a high-quality experience.

For international travelers this autumn and winter, we recommend: Hakone Retreat före & villa 1/f in Hakone, Kanagawa, surrounded by colorful forests; Hotel Nikko Alivila in Yomitan, Okinawa, which features beautiful seas and enchanting winter illuminations; the newly renovated Okinawa Harborview Hotel in Naha, Okinawa; and Oriental Hotel Okinawa Resort & Spa, where a relaxing pool experience is available even in winter.

Hakone Retreat före & villa 1/f (Hakone)

Unwind Surrounded by the Beauty of Autumn

Escape to the lush nature of Hakone's Sengokuhara, where the Hakone Retreat före & villa 1/f offers a serene Scandinavian modern design. This resort features 37 hotel rooms in the "före" building and 18 private "villa 1/f" cottages. Guests can enjoy a range of amenities, including hot springs, a spa, a café lounge, and a traditional Japanese restaurant. In autumn, the large windows in every room frame stunning views of the colorful forest. It's the perfect place to unwind and enjoy a blissful retreat amidst the vibrant fall foliage.

https://www.hakone-retreat.com/en/

■Recommended Accommodation Plan

【Dinner/Breakfast Included】Private Villa with Hot Spring ~ an extraordinary getaway.

Hotel Nikko Alivila (Yomitan, Okinawa)

A Warm, Sparkling Winter Resort

Situated along Okinawa's beautiful coastline, Hotel Nikko Alivila offers a warm getaway. Even as autumn turns to winter, the climate remains comfortable, with temperatures often in the 20s (℃). A variety of marine activities and relaxation experiences can be enjoyed year-round. In winter, the hotel creates a cozy holiday atmosphere with a beautifully lit patio and a fireplace in the lobby, providing a warm, villa-like escape.

https://www.alivila.co.jp/en/

■Available Accommodation Plan

https://bit.ly/3I3x49g

Okinawa Harborview Hotel (Okinawa)

Major Renovations Building on 50 Years of Tradition

Located near Okinawa's famous Kokusai-dori street, the Okinawa Harborview Hotel is a city hotel with easy access to major tourist destinations. In mid-October of its 50th anniversary year, the hotel will unveil its newly renovated top-floor club lounge, which will be one of the largest in Naha. This quiet space will offer guests a chance to relax and enjoy a variety of food and drinks from morning through the evening.

https://oka-hvh.com/

■Recommended Accommodation Plan

【Renewal Commemorative Plan】An Upgraded Retreat with Access to Naha's Largest Club Lounge.

Oriental Hotel Okinawa Resort & Spa (Okinawa)

Surrounded by Natural Beauty and a Pool That Can Be Enjoyed in Winter

The Oriental Hotel Okinawa Resort & Spa is located at the entrance to Yambaru, a rich subtropical area in northern Okinawa that is a registered Natural World Heritage site. The hotel features a 170-meter-long Garden Pool, which is partially heated so that guests can enjoy being outdoors even during the colder season. As an official partner hotel of the new JUNGLIA OKINAWA theme park, which opened in the summer of 2025, we offer special accommodation plans for exclusive stays.

https://www.okinawa.oriental-hotels.com/en/

■Recommended Accommodation Plan

JUNGLIA OKINAWA Accommodation Plan with Guaranteed Admission Ticket Purchase

https://www.okinawa.oriental-hotels.com/junglia/

■Company Profile for Hotel Management Japan Co., Ltd.

Hotel Management Japan Co., Ltd. operates 24 hotels across Japan with a total of 7,671 guest rooms and 3,412 employees. The company manages its own brands Oriental Hotels and Hotel Oriental Express, as well as other well-known brands such as Hilton, Sheraton, and Hotel Nikko. (Updated August 2025)

https://www.oriental-hotels.com/hotellist/