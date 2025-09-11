Thailand Launches Official Host Country Website for the 2026 IMF– World Bank Group Annual Meetings

BANGKOK, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thailand, through the Ministry of Finance (MOF) and the Bank of Thailand (BOT) is actively building momentum as the host of the 2026 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG) from 12–18 October 2026, at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok. This landmark event marks Thailand's distinguished return as the host after 35 years, reinforcing the nation's unwavering commitment to fostering global cooperation and sustainable development within the international financial community.

The country's strategic location, rich culture, renowned tourism, and modern infrastructure affirm its exceptional capability to host this pivotal conference. Beyond fostering global economic discussions on global economic and financial landscapes, the meetings offer delegates an unparalleled chance to experience Thailand's hospitality and unique cultural tapestry, thereby elevating the nation's international standing.

Thailand recently launched its official website, www.am2026thailand.go.th. This definitive online resource for the IMF-WBG 2026 details the event's history, celebrates Thailand's second hosting, showcases attractions in Bangkok and regional destinations, and provides essential delegate information.

The IMF-WBG Annual Meetings 2026 transcends a mere global conference; it represents a momentous occasion for the entire Thai nation to collectively embrace its role as host, extending its unique warmth and goodwill to delegates worldwide. Stay informed and become an integral part of this historic hosting by visiting www.am2026thailand.go.th and by following additional updates and activities on social media at www.facebook.com/AM2026THAILAND.