Dear Annie: I broke up with the mother of my children two years ago. We have had a very rocky past. I treated her badly for the first couple of years, and we separated for two years after our first child was born. We got back together 18 months later.

We were together for seven years on our second stint, and we had another child. We eventually didn't work out when my job took me away and she refused to leave her mother.

Now I am treated like a criminal. I don't get to see them and am only allowed to talk to the youngest one, and that's only once a week. The mother refuses to work with me on a fair schedule, and the courts are so backed up it may be another six months before I can get a court date.

The mother isn't a good person, and I fear for the way my kids are being raised and what they are being told. I'm at a loss on what to do while I wait for the court date. --Concerned Father

Dear Concerned: At least you're honest, admitting that your treatment of her was not good, so you can understand why she is keeping you away. But if you have really changed, why not write her a letter explaining what was going on in your life? Send her flowers; send the kids gifts. You might even try to have a calm, quiet conversation with her mother as well. Try courting them a little, rather than waiting for your day in court. If you are successful, you won't need it.

애니에게: 저는 아이엄마와 2년 전에 헤어졌습니다. 저희에겐 정말 어려움이 많이 있었어요. 처음 몇년간 저는 아내를 함부로 대했고 첫아이를 낳고 2년간은 별거를 했죠. 18개월 후에 다시 합쳤고요.

재결합을 했을 때는 7년간 함께 있었고 둘째를 가졌습니다. 제가 일 때문에 다른 곳으로 이사를 가야하게 되었지만 아내는 장모님을 두고 떠나기를 거부했기에 결국에는 다시 헤어지게 되었죠.

이제 저는 범죄자나 다를 바 없는 취급을 받습니다. 아이들을 만나지도 못하고 둘째와 통화만 할 수 있어요. 그것도 일주일에 한번뿐이고요. 애들 엄마는 저와 공정한 스케줄을 짜는 것을 거부하고 법원에는 일처리가 늦어져서 재판 날짜를 받으려면 6개월을 또 기다려야할 수도 있습니다.

애들 엄마는 좋은 사람이 아니에요. 그리고 저는 제 아이들이 키워지는 방식이 그리고 아이들이 무슨 말을 듣고 자라는지 두렵습니다. 재판 날짜를 기다리는 동안 무엇을 해야할지 갈피를 잡지 못하겠어요. -- 걱정되는 아버지

걱정되는 님께: 전처분을 잘 대해주지 않았다는 것을 인정하시다니 최소한 당신은 솔직하시군요. 그러니 그분이 왜 당신과 거리를 두려고 하는지 이해하시겠죠. 하지만 당신이 진정으로 바뀌었다면 지금 당신이 어떻게 지내고 있는지 설명하는 편지를 보내보시는 건 어떨까요? 그분에게 꽃을 보내시고 아이들에게는 선물을 보내세요. 장모님과도 차분하고 조용한 대화를 시도해보실 수도 있겠네요. 법원에서 날짜 받기를 기다리는 것보다 그분들의 마음을 조금 사보세요. 만약 성공하신다면 법원까지 가실 필요도 없으실 겁니다.