The number of South Koreans holding more than 1 billion won ($720,000) in digital assets stood at 10,810 as of Aug. 5, with roughly one-fifth of the population now holding accounts at one of the country's five major cryptocurrency platforms.

2024년 8월 5일 기준으로 10억 원(72만 달러) 이상의 디지털 자산을 보유한 한국인은 1만 810명에 달했으며, 전체 인구의 약 5분의 1이 국내 주요 5대 암호화폐 플랫폼 중 하나에 계좌를 보유하고 있다.

According to Financial Supervisory Service data submitted to Rep. Park Seong-hoon of the main opposition People Power Party, the average assets held by those 10,810 at the five exchange services — Upbit, Bithumb, Coinone, Korbit and GOPAX — was 2.23 billion won.

금융감독원이 제1야당인 국민의힘 박성훈 의원에게 제출한 자료에 따르면, 업비트·빗썸·코인원·코빗·고팍스 등 5대 거래소에 계좌를 둔 1만 810명의 평균 자산은 22억 3천만 원이었다.

This was well over 200 times the average figure for all users of these platforms, which was about 10 million won.

이는 해당 플랫폼 전체 사용자 평균인 약 1천만 원보다 200배 이상 많은 수준이었다.

The majority of the wealthy cryptocurrency holders were in their 40s and 50s.

부유한 암호화폐 보유자의 대다수는 40대와 50대였다.

While there were only 137 such crypto investors in their 20s, their average holdings were the highest, at 2.69 billion won per person.

20대의 이런 암호화폐 투자자는 137명에 불과했지만, 이들의 평균 보유액은 1인당 26억 9천만 원으로 가장 높았다.

The total number of users across the five exchanges stood at 10.86 million.

5대 거래소 전체 사용자는 1,086만 명에 달했다.

The largest age group was people in their 30s, totaling 3 million, followed by those in their 40s, 50s and 20s, in that order.

가장 큰 연령대는 30대(300만 명)였으며, 이어 40대, 50대, 20대 순이었다.

The average of assets was higher for older groups, ranging from 2.06 million won among 20-somethings to 23.4 million won among those aged at least 60.

평균 자산은 연령대가 높을수록 많았으며, 20대는 206만 원, 60세 이상은 2,340만 원이었다.

Park's report showed that 76 percent of the wealthy group with over 1 billion won in crypto used Upbit, which far surpassed the 52 percent market share the platform had among all users.

박 의원의 보고서에 따르면, 10억 원 이상의 자산을 가진 부유층의 76%가 업비트를 이용했으며, 이는 전체 사용자 중 52% 점유율을 크게 뛰어넘는 수치였다.

The aforementioned figures do not include cash deposited to each platform for crypto trading, which typically earns around 2 percent interest.

앞서 언급된 수치에는 암호화폐 거래를 위해 각 플랫폼에 예치된 현금은 포함되지 않았으며, 이 예치금은 일반적으로 약 2%의 이자를 낸다.

The government was set to impose taxation on crypto capital gains this year, but it extended a two-year grace period to Jan. 1, 2027 last year.

정부는 올해 암호화폐 양도차익에 대해 과세를 시행할 예정이었으나, 지난해 2년 유예를 연장해 2027년 1월 1일부터 시행하기로 했다.

That marked the second delay on taxation of cryptocurrency since the initial 2022 plan to impose a 22 percent tax on annual crypto income exceeding 2.5 million won.

이는 연간 암호화폐 소득 250만 원 초과분에 대해 22% 세율을 부과하기로 했던 2022년 최초 계획 이후 두 번째로 과세가 연기된 것이다.

Taxation on the growing cryptocurrency market had been a hot topic here, although the policy encountered fierce political and investor backlash.

성장하는 암호화폐 시장에 대한 과세는 뜨거운 논란거리였으나, 이 정책은 정치권과 투자자들의 거센 반발에 부딪혔다.

FSS data showed that some 10 million users at the five major exchanges held a total of 111.65 trillion won in cryptocurrency.

금융감독원 자료에 따르면, 주요 5대 거래소의 사용자 약 1천만 명이 총 111조 6,500억 원 규모의 암호화폐를 보유하고 있었다.

In comparison, South Korea's nominal gross domestic product for 2024 is estimated to be $1.87 trillion, or about 2,590 trillion won.

이에 비해 한국의 2024년 명목 국내총생산은 약 1조 8,700억 달러, 즉 약 2,590조 원으로 추산된다.

holdings: 보유 자산

cryptocurrency: 암호화폐

investors: 투자자

surpassed: 능가하다, 뛰어넘다

aforementioned: 앞서 언급된

taxation: 과세

initial: 최초의, 초기의

nominal: 명목상의