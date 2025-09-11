A quiet yet drastic shift is underway: After three decades of World Trade Organization-led multilateralism, the United States has openly declared the system unsustainable. Writing in the New York Times on Thursday, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer portrayed the WTO as a faltering institution that compromised American industry while enabling China’s state-driven economic model to thrive.

조용하지만 중대한 변화가 진행 중이다. 세계무역기구(WTO)가 지난 30여 년간 다자무역 체제를 이끌어온 지금, 미국은 이 제도가 더 이상 지속 가능하지 않다고 공개적으로 선언했다. 제이미슨 그리어 미 무역대표부 대표는 지난 목요일 뉴욕타임스 기고문에서 WTO를 “미국 산업을 약화시키는 한편, 중국의 국가 주도 경제 모델이 번성하도록 방치한 쇠퇴한 제도”로 규정했다.

This is why the world is now witnessing the so-called “Trump Round,” a new global trade order built not on consensus but on tariffs and bilateral leverage.

이 때문에 세계는 지금 이른바 ‘트럼프 라운드(Trump Round)’라는 새로운 무역 질서를 목격하고 있다. 합의가 아닌, 관세와 양자 간 힘의 균형에 기초한 체제다.

In Washington’s narrative, the multilateral model was naive: It presumed all members would abide by rules they helped to write. Instead, a system meant to bind China into fair competition allowed it to expand market share through subsidies, export controls and opaque regulation.

워싱턴의 시각에서 다자무역 체제는 순진했다. 모든 회원국이 스스로 참여해 만든 규칙을 성실히 지킬 것이라 가정했기 때문이다. 그러나 중국을 공정 경쟁의 틀 안에 묶어두려 했던 제도는, 보조금과 수출 통제, 불투명한 규제를 무기로 중국이 시장 점유율을 넓히는 결과를 낳았다.

Years of dispute-settlement paralysis left the WTO without a functioning appellate mechanism, further eroding credibility. What has replaced it is a model of direct bargaining, with tariffs deployed both as penalty and negotiating instrument.

분쟁 해결 절차가 수년간 마비되면서 WTO는 사실상 항소기구 기능을 상실했고, 신뢰도는 더욱 떨어졌다. 그 빈자리를 대신한 것은 관세를 제재이자 협상 카드로 활용하는 ‘직접 거래’ 방식이다.

This has significant implications for South Korea. Its post-1995 export success was built on WTO access guarantees and predictable dispute resolution. Now the playing field is tilting toward power-based negotiation. Under the emerging bilateral terms with the US, Korean exports face a 15 percent tariff, offset partly by market-access pledges in other sectors and by Korean commitments to invest in US infrastructure and advanced industries.

이 변화는 한국에도 결코 가볍지 않은 파장을 미친다. 1995년 이후 한국의 수출 성공은 WTO가 보장한 시장 접근권과 예측 가능한 분쟁 해결 절차 속에서 가능했다. 그러나 지금 협상장은 힘의 논리가 작동하는 쪽으로 기울고 있다. 미국과의 새 양자 협상 조건에 따르면, 한국 수출품에는 15%의 관세가 부과된다. 이는 다른 분야에서의 시장 개방 약속과 미국 인프라·첨단 산업에 대한 한국의 투자 약속으로 일부 상쇄된 것이다.

This is not a symmetrical arrangement. Washington controls the main “carrot” — access to the largest consumer market in the world — and the principal “stick” of targeted tariffs. The absence of binding multilateral enforcement means concessions will depend less on legal rulings and more on political calculation in both capitals.

이는 결코 대등한 합의가 아니다. 미국은 세계 최대 소비시장 접근권이라는 ‘당근’과 표적 관세라는 ‘채찍’을 모두 쥐고 있다. 구속력 있는 다자 집행 장치가 사라진 지금, 양국이 서로에게 무엇을 내줄지는 법적 판단보다 정치적 계산에 달려 있다.

South Korea’s first task in this environment is strategic clarity. It cannot treat US market access as a permanent right; it is now a conditional privilege. Securing continued access will require not only diplomacy in Washington but a clear sense of the trade-offs that domestic industry can accept.

이 환경에서 한국이 가장 먼저 해야 할 일은 전략을 분명히 세우는 것이다. 미국 시장 접근을 영구적 권리로 착각해서는 안 된다. 이제 그것은 조건부 특혜다. 이를 지키려면 워싱턴에서의 외교 노력뿐 아니라, 국내 산업이 감당할 수 있는 손익 범위를 명확히 해야 한다.

multilateralism: 다자주의

declare: 선언하다

institution: 제도

thrive: 번성하다

order: 질서

concensus: 합의

naive: 순진한

competition: 경쟁

opaque: 불투명한

paralysis: 마비

credibility: 신뢰성

access: 접근

dispute: 분쟁

commitment: 약속

invest: 투자하다

calculation: 계산

right: 권리

diplomacy: 외교