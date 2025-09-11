North Korea on Saturday began dismantling some of its loudspeakers installed along the border for noise campaigns against South Korea, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

합동참모본부에 따르면, 북한은 지난 토요일 대남방송에 사용하던 확성기 일부를 철거하기 시작했다.

The move is encouraging in that the North seemingly took a corresponding measure after the South finished removing its anti-Pyongyang loudspeakers. But it is premature to conclude based on this response alone that inter-Korean tensions have begun to thaw.

남측이 대북 확성기를 철거한 데 이어 북측이 맞대응에 나섰다는 점에서 고무적인 조치로 보인다. 그러나 이 한 가지 반응만으로 남북 간 긴장이 완화되고 있다고 속단하기는 이르다.

The South Korean military suspended the propaganda broadcasts it had been sending to North Korea through its loudspeakers on June 11.

우리 군은 지난 6월 11일 대북 확성기 방송을 중단했다.

About eight hours later, the North turned off its loudspeakers that since last year had jarred the nerves of South Korean residents in border towns by blaring eerie noises.

그로부터 약 8시간 뒤, 북한도 지난해부터 접경 지역 주민들을 불안하게 했던 기괴한 소음을 멈췄다.

However, Kim Yo-jong, a high-ranking official of the North Korean Workers' Party and sister of its leader Kim Jong-un, said on July 28 that the South's suspension of loudspeaker broadcasts was not worthy of evaluation. She also said that there is no way for the North to sit across from the South for talks.

그러나 김정은 국무위원장의 여동생이자 북한 노동당 고위 간부인 김여정은 7월 28일, 남측의 확성기 방송 중단은 평가할 가치도 없다고 했다. 또 북한이 남측과 마주 앉아 대화할 일은 없을 것이라고도 했다.

Yet, Seoul took another step to appease Pyongyang. On Aug. 7, it postponed about half of some 40 field training drills in the annual South Korea-US combined Ulchi Freedom Shield military exercise set to take place later this month.

그럼에도 정부는 북한 달래기에 또 한 걸음을 내디뎠다. 8월 7일, 이달 말 실시 예정인 한미 연합 훈련 을지프리덤실드(UFS)의 야외기동훈련 40여건 중 절반가량을 연기했다.

Then two days later, the North was spotted dismantling some of its loudspeakers.

그로부터 이틀 뒤, 북한이 확성기 일부를 해체하는 모습이 포착됐다.

North Korea's removal of loudspeakers could be seen as a sign of positive change in South-North relations. Pyongyang has ignored Seoul since it ended communication with the South unilaterally in April 2023. But overoptimism is dangerous.

북한의 확성기 철거는 남북 관계 개선의 긍정적 신호로 해석될 수 있다. 북한은 2023년 4월 일방적으로 남북 간 통신을 끊은 뒤 줄곧 서울을 외면해 왔다. 그러나 지나친 낙관은 위험하다.

Even though the government in Seoul seeks to ease inter-Korean tensions, it should not make one-sided concessions. It should not try to meet the North's unreasonable demands, either. However, the Lee administration's measures toward North Korea are worrisome. It may be going too far to appease the North.

정부가 남북 간 긴장을 완화하려는 의지를 갖고 있더라도, 일방적인 양보는 경계해야 한다. 북한의 무리한 요구에 응하려는 시도도 마찬가지다. 그러나 최근 현 정부의 대북 행보는 우려스럽다. 북한 달래기에 지나치게 치우친 것은 아닌지 자성해야 한다.

install: 설치하다

remove: 제거하다

tension: 긴장

broadcast: 방송

resident: 주민

eerie: 괴상한

evaluation: 평가

appease: 달래다

postpone: 연기하다

exercise: 훈련

dismantle: 해체하다

positive: 긍정적인

ignore: 무시하다, 외면하다

communication: 통신, 소통

dangerous: 위험한

concession: 양보

demand: 요구

worrisome: 우려스러운