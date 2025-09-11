Liberation Day on South Korea’s political calendar has often doubled as a day for presidential pardons. The tradition is defended as a gesture toward national unity. This year, President Lee Jae Myung’s first list of pardons since taking office was notable less for its length than for its politically insensitive timing and implications.

광복절은 한국 정치 일정에서 대통령 사면이 단행되는 날로 자리 잡아왔다. 통합의 제스처라는 명분이 늘 붙지만, 이재명 대통령이 올해 취임 후 발표한 첫 사면 명단은 규모보다 시기와 파장이 더 문제였다.

The list of beneficiaries announced Monday includes former Justice Minister Cho Kuk, convicted of academic fraud and abuse of power; his wife Chung Kyung-shim; and Yoon Mi-hyang, found guilty of embezzling donations meant for former wartime sex slaves.

월요일 발표된 이번 사면 대상에는 학사 비리와 권력 남용으로 유죄를 선고받은 조국 전 법무부 장관, 그의 부인 정경심 전 동양대 교수, 그리고 일본군 위안부 피해자 기부금을 횡령한 혐의로 유죄가 확정된 윤미향 의원 등이 포함됐다.

The symbolism is awkward enough; the timing — barely two months into his presidency — makes it worse.

명단의 상징성만으로도 난처한데, 취임 두 달 만에 이를 단행한 시점은 더 부적절하다.

The official explanation was familiar: the need to heal divisions and revive the economy. Justice Minister Jung Sung-ho spoke of “overcoming social conflict,” while the presidential office invoked “dialogue and reconciliation.” Yet the list reads less like a unifying gesture than a political favor bank being settled. It grants political resurrection to figures whose crimes struck at the very values that any democratic administration must safeguard, such as fairness, probity and respect for law.

정부의 공식 설명은 늘 그렇듯 ‘국민 통합’과 ‘경제 회복’이었다. 정성호 법무부 장관은 “사회적 갈등 극복”을 말했고, 대통령실은 “대화와 화해”를 언급했다. 그러나 이번 사면은 통합 제스처라기보다 정치적 빚을 갚는 행위로 비친다. 민주주의 정부가 지켜야 할 공정·청렴·법치라는 가치를 정면으로 훼손한 인물들에게 정치적 재기를 허용했기 때문이다.

Cho Kuk’s fall was swift and public. Once a celebrated law professor and a key ally of former President Moon Jae-in, he resigned as justice minister after 35 days amid allegations that he forged documents for his children’s university admissions. Courts found him guilty; his daughter lost her medical license. Neither Cho nor his wife has meaningfully acknowledged wrongdoing or sincerely apologized.

조국의 몰락은 빠르고도 공개적이었다. 한때 촉망받던 법학 교수이자 문재인 전 대통령의 핵심 참모였던 그는 자녀 입시 서류 위조 의혹 속에 법무부 장관에 취임했으나 35일 만에 자리에서 물러났다. 법원은 유죄를 선고했고, 딸은 의사 면허를 박탈당했다. 그러나 조국 부부는 여전히 제대로 된 반성과 사과를 하지 않았다.

Another controversial figure on the pardon list is Yoon Mi-hyang, who diverted funds intended for some of Korea’s most vulnerable citizens — survivors of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery — and ignored court recommendations to return the money.

또 다른 논란의 인물은 윤미향 의원이다. 그는 일본군 성노예 생존자들을 위한 기부금을 빼돌리고, 법원의 반환 권고도 외면했다.

The list extends beyond high-profile names. Former lawmaker Choe Kang-wook, who issued a false internship certificate for Cho’s son, and former Seoul Education Superintendent Cho Hee-yeon, convicted of abusing his hiring powers, are also rehabilitated. The roll call includes politicians from both the ruling and opposition camps convicted of bribery and other crimes. Even SK Networks’ former chairman Choi Shin-won, sentenced for embezzling billions of won, is restored.

사면 명단은 유명 인사들만으로 끝나지 않는다. 조국 전 장관의 아들에게 허위 인턴 증명서를 발급한 최강욱 전 의원, 채용 비리로 유죄 판결을 받은 조희연 전 서울시 교육감도 복권됐다. 여야 정치인 중 뇌물수수 등 범죄로 처벌받은 이들도 포함됐다. 수천억 원을 횡령한 혐의로 실형을 선고받았던 최신원 전 SK네트웍스 회장까지 명단에 이름을 올렸다.

