President Lee Jae Myung instructed relevant ministries to report all industrial accident fatalities directly to him as quickly as possible.

이재명 대통령은 산업재해 사망 사고가 발생하면 관계 부처가 지체 없이 대통령에게 직접 보고하라고 지시했다.

This was the first instruction given by the president after returning from vacation. A day earlier, on Aug. 4, he is said to have received a report that a worker fell to death at an apartment construction site.

이번 지시는 대통령이 휴가에서 복귀한 직후 내린 첫 지시였다. 하루 전인 8월 4일, 그는 아파트 건설 현장에서 한 노동자가 추락사했다는 보고를 받은 것으로 알려졌다.

Recently, he has escalated criticisms of industrial accident deaths and instructed the preparation of strong measures.

이 대통령은 최근 산업재해 사망 사고에 대한 비판 수위를 높이며 강력한 대책 마련을 주문해왔다.

He called fatal industrial accidents "involuntary manslaughter" and presented punitive damages and loan restrictions as measures to eliminate industrial deaths. He also said that information on fatal industrial accidents should be repeatedly disclosed so that the stock prices of related companies could plunge. He even mentioned revoking a construction license, which would mean the practical business closure of a construction company. He said Tuesday that the government should seek to revise related laws if the need arises.

이 대통령은 산업재해 사망 사고를 ‘과실치사’로 규정하고 징벌적 손해배상과 대출 제한을 대책으로 제시했다. 또 산업재해 사망 사고 발생 사실을 반복적으로 공개해 해당 기업의 주가가 폭락하도록 해야 한다고 밝혔다. 나아가 건설사 면허 취소까지 언급했는데, 이는 사실상 회사의 영업 중단을 의미한다. 그는 화요일, 필요하다면 관련 법 개정도 추진해야 한다고 말했다.

Over 80 senior staff at DL Construction, including the chief executive and other board members, team leaders and construction site managers, on Monday tendered their resignations to take responsibility for a subcontractor worker's death from a fall at an apartment construction site three days earlier. The company has yet to decide how many resignations it will accept. It also stopped work at all its construction sites.

지난 월요일 아파트 건설 현장에서 하청 노동자가 추락해 숨진 사건을 계기로, DL건설은 사흘 뒤인 5일 대표이사와 이사회 임원, 팀장, 현장소장 등 임직원 80여 명이 책임을 지겠다며 일괄 사표를 제출했다. 회사는 수용 여부를 아직 결정하지 않았으며, 전국 모든 공사 현장의 작업을 중단했다.

On Aug. 5, a day after a worker was left in a coma from electric shock following a string of industrial accident deaths, the Posco E&C chief executive resigned. Work at all of the company's construction sites was stopped, too.

이어 8월 5일, 전기 감전으로 노동자 한 명이 의식불명에 빠지고 사망사고가 연달아 발생하자 포스코건설 대표이사도 사퇴했다. 포스코건설 역시 모든 공사 현장의 작업을 전면 중단했다.

Police, together with labor inspectors of the Ministry of Employment and Labor, raided the head offices of Posco E&C and its subcontractors on Tuesday to search and confiscate evidence related to their industrial accident deaths. On the same day, the ministry reported industrial death prevention measures to Lee, including forced quick investigations, stronger punishments and steep hikes in penalty surcharges.

경찰은 고용노동부 근로감독관들과 함께 지난 6일 포스코건설 본사와 협력업체들을 압수수색해 산업재해 사망사고 관련 증거 확보에 나섰다. 같은 날 고용노동부는 신속한 강제 조사, 처벌 강화, 과태료 대폭 인상 등을 포함한 산업재해 사망 예방 대책을 대통령에게 보고했다.

instruct: 지시하다

report: 보고하다

directly: 직접

vacation: 휴가

site: 현장

criticism: 비판

strong: 강력한

punitive: 징벌적

restriction: 제한

repeatedly: 반복적으로

stock price: 주가

revise: 개정하다

responsibility: 책임

coma: 혼수상태

resign: 사퇴하다

evidence: 증거

prevention: 예방

investigation: 조사