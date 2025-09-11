President Lee Jae Myung has said what most of his predecessors avoided: If South Korea is serious about cutting greenhouse gases, electricity must cost more.

이재명 대통령은 대부분의 전임자들이 회피했던 말을 꺼냈다. 한국이 온실가스를 진지하게 감축하려 한다면 전기 요금 인상이 불가피하다는 것이다.

On Aug. 14, Lee told aides that the public must be prepared for higher costs to meet climate targets. For a politician once critical of price hikes, the candor is striking — and politically perilous. Few policies are as explosive as a power bill.

이 대통령은 8월 14일 참모들에게 기후 목표를 달성하려면 국민이 더 높은 비용을 감수할 준비를 해야 한다고 말했다. 한때 요금 인상을 비판했던 정치인이 내놓은 솔직한 발언은 놀라운 동시에 정치적으로도 위험하다. 전기요금만큼 민심을 자극하는 정책은 드물기 때문이다.

The backdrop is the Paris Agreement, which requires nations to submit progressively tougher emissions pledges every five years. By September, South Korea must file its 2035 target, which is expected to aim for a 60-66 percent cut from 2018 levels. That trajectory is intended to keep global warming within 1.5 degrees Celsius and to set the stage for carbon neutrality by 2050.

그 배경에는 파리협정이 있다. 이 협정은 모든 회원국이 5년마다 점진적으로 더 강화된 감축 목표를 제출하도록 규정한다. 한국은 9월까지 2035년 목표를 제출해야 하며, 2018년 대비 60~66% 감축안이 제시될 것으로 예상된다. 이는 지구 온난화를 1.5도 이내로 억제하고 2050년 탄소중립으로 가기 위한 과정이다.

For South Korea, that means phasing out coal and gas, expanding renewables, and investing heavily in transmission and storage. None of it comes cheap. Solar and offshore wind remain multiple times more expensive per kilowatt-hour than nuclear. The necessary infrastructure must be built before any savings materialize.

한국이 감당해야 할 과제는 석탄·가스 단계적 퇴출, 재생에너지 확대, 송전·저장 설비 대규모 투자다. 어느 것 하나 값싸지 않다. 태양광과 해상풍력은 여전히 원자력보다 킬로와트시당 몇 배나 비싸다. 절감 효과를 보기 전까지는 기반 시설을 먼저 구축해야 한다.

Holding down prices has been costly in its own right. Over the past two years, Korean households have enjoyed some of the lowest electricity rates in the OECD. At times, homes have even paid less per unit than factories — an inversion that distorts incentives.

가격을 억누르는 것 자체도 큰 비용을 초래했다. 지난 2년 동안 한국 가정은 OECD 최저 수준의 전기요금을 누렸다. 때로는 가정용 요금이 공장보다 낮게 책정되는 기형적 구조까지 나타나면서 합리적 인센티브를 왜곡했다.

State-run utility giant Korea Electric Power Corp. has absorbed the gap, amassing cumulative deficits exceeding 30 trillion won ($21.5 billion) and more than 200 trillion in debt. Artificially cheap power has also bred excess: South Korea is now the eighth-largest consumer of electricity globally and near the top in per capita use. Correcting these distortions would encourage efficiency, but it will also test public patience.

이 차이는 한국전력공사가 떠안았다. 그 결과 누적 적자가 30조 원을 넘고, 부채는 200조 원을 돌파했다. 값싼 전기 요금은 과소비도 부추겼다. 한국은 현재 세계 8위의 전력 소비국이며, 1인당 사용량도 최상위권이다. 이러한 왜곡을 바로잡으면 효율성은 높아지겠지만 국민 인내심은 시험대에 오를 것이다.

The case for restraint is no less serious. Industrial users have already seen electricity rates rise by roughly 70 percent over the past three years. Push further without relief, and the country’s exporters could lose ground just as global competition intensifies. Shift the burden too heavily to households, and the backlash could derail consensus on climate goals altogether.

그러나 절제의 논리 또한 만만치 않다. 산업용 전기는 이미 최근 3년간 70%가량 올랐다. 더 밀어붙이면 수출 경쟁이 치열해지는 와중에 기업 경쟁력이 떨어질 수 있다. 반대로 가계 부담이 과도해지면 기후 목표에 대한 사회적 합의 자체가 흔들릴 위험도 크다.

