President Lee Jae Myung said Friday that he would restore the Sept. 19, 2018, military deal between South and North Korea proactively and in stages.

이재명 대통령은 지난 2018년 9월 19일 체결된 남북 군사합의를 적극적이고 단계적으로 복원하겠다고 금요일 밝혔다.

In his speech marking the 80th anniversary of the Korean Peninsula's liberation from Japan's 1910-1945 colonial rule, he also said that he would wait patiently for North Korea's response.

그는 한반도 해방 80주년 기념 연설에서 북한의 호응을 인내심 있게 기다리겠다고 밝혔다.

His remarks were intended to ease inter-Korean tension and build mutual trust, but it is worrisome that Seoul may be getting ahead of itself when Pyongyang has not changed its hostility toward the South at all.

발언의 취지는 남북 간 긴장을 완화하고 상호 신뢰를 쌓으려는 것이지만, 북한이 대남 적대 정책을 전혀 바꾸지 않은 상황에서 정부가 성급하게 나서는 것은 우려스럽다.

If South Korea alone abides by the military agreement, its defense readiness could be weaker.

한국만 일방적으로 군사합의를 준수한다면 국방 대비태세가 약화될 수 있다.

Soon after taking office in June, Lee instructed the military to turn off anti-North Korea propaganda loudspeakers along the inter-Korean border. His administration demanded that activists stop sending leaflets critical of the Pyongyang regime into the North. It is also said to have discontinued radio and television broadcasting to North Korea, which had been transmitted without interruption for decades, to let North Korean residents know of the world outside.

이 대통령은 지난 6월 취임 직후 군에 지시해 대북 확성기 방송을 중단시켰다. 또 대북 전단을 살포하던 민간단체들에도 활동 중단을 요구했다. 수십 년간 끊임없이 이어져 온 대북 라디오·TV 방송도 북한 주민들에게 외부 소식을 전해왔으나, 현 정부 들어 사실상 중단된 것으로 전해졌다.

When North Korea was spotted removing a few anti-South Korean loudspeakers along the border, the Lee government announced to the effect that the North began to tear down its loudspeakers in response to the South's dismantlement of anti-North loudspeakers. But Pyongyang said, instead, "We have never removed loudspeakers installed along the border, and are not willing to remove them."

북한이 일부 대남 확성기를 철거하는 장면이 포착되자, 정부는 한국의 조치에 북측이 호응한 것처럼 발표했다. 그러나 북한은 “우리는 국경 지역 확성기를 철거한 적도 없고, 철거할 의사도 없다”고 반박했다.

North Korea removed just two of about 40 loudspeakers and reinstalled one of them. It may have repaired or replaced the loudspeakers. However, the South rushed to interpret it as the North's response.

북한은 40여 대의 확성기 중 단 두 대만 치웠다가 그중 한 대는 재설치했다. 단순히 보수나 교체였을 수도 있다. 그런데도 정부는 이를 섣불리 ‘북측의 호응’으로 단정했다.

The inter-Korean military deal, which was concluded in the days of the Moon Jae-in administration, designates land and sea buffer zones banning live-fire exercises and maneuvers, along with no-fly zones prohibiting reconnaissance flights.

문재인 정부 시절 체결된 남북 군사합의는 육·해상에 완충지대를 두고 실사격 훈련과 기동훈련을 금지했으며, 정찰 비행을 제한하는 비행금지구역도 설정했다.

In a bid to comply with the agreement, South Korean Marine units on western border islands had to move their self-propelled artillery inland for training. Their defensive capability could not help but weaken.

합의 이행을 위해 서해 도서에 배치된 해병대는 자주포를 내륙으로 옮겨 훈련해야 했다. 그만큼 방어 능력은 약화될 수밖에 없었다.

