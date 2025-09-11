South Korea has seen this cycle before. Global demand lifts an industry, firms expand capacity, China builds even more and margins collapse. Then comes the painful stage: state-led restructuring, with mergers, closures and political fallout. Shipbuilders endured it in the late 2010s. Now, petrochemicals are at the center of the storm.

한국은 이런 사이클을 여러 차례 경험해왔다. 세계 수요가 늘면 산업이 호황을 맞고, 기업은 증설에 나서며, 중국은 더 큰 규모로 추격해 결국 수익성이 붕괴된다. 이어지는 단계는 매우 고통스럽다. 국가 주도의 구조조정, 인수합병과 공장 폐쇄, 정치적 후폭풍이 뒤따른다. 2010년대 후반 조선업이 그 과정을 겪었다. 이제 그 소용돌이의 중심에 석유화학 산업이 놓였다.

The warning signs have long been visible. China has nearly tripled its ethylene output over the past decade, colliding with soft global demand and pushing South Korean plants into crisis mode.

경고 신호는 오래전부터 보였다. 중국은 지난 10년간 에틸렌 생산량을 세 배 가까이 늘렸고, 세계 수요 둔화와 맞물리며 한국의 석유화학 공장을 위기 국면으로 몰아넣었다.

Naphtha crackers are running at barely two-thirds of capacity, well below the threshold for profitability. Yeochun NCC, once a dependable cash generator, narrowly avoided default this month with emergency shareholder loans. LG Chem and Lotte Chemical have been shuttering weaker facilities and selling assets, while others report steep quarterly losses.

나프타 분해시설 가동률은 수익성 기준선에 못 미치는 3분의 2 수준에 불과하다. 한때 든든한 현금 창출원이었던 여천NCC는 이달 긴급 주주 대출로 가까스로 채무불이행을 피했다. LG화학과 롯데케미칼은 경쟁력이 떨어지는 설비를 폐쇄하고 자산을 매각했으며, 다른 기업들은 큰 폭의 분기 손실을 보고 있다.

A recent study by the Boston Consulting Group suggested that without drastic cuts, half of Korea’s petrochemical firms may not survive the next three years. The “golden time” for voluntary restructuring has already passed.

보스턴컨설팅그룹의 최근 보고서는 대대적 감축이 없으면 한국 석유화학 기업의 절반이 향후 3년을 버티지 못할 것이라고 경고했다. 자발적 구조조정의 ‘골든타임’은 이미 지나갔다는 진단이다.

This is not a marginal industry. Petrochemicals make up roughly 7 percent of South Korea’s exports and form a critical layer of supply chains in autos, electronics, construction and textiles. They also anchor the vast complexes of Yeosu, Ulsan and Daesan, where refineries, steel plants and power generators interconnect. If one pillar weakens, the others tremble.

석유화학 산업은 결코 주변적 사업이 아니다. 석유화학은 한국 전체 수출의 약 7%를 차지하며 자동차, 전자, 건설, 섬유 등 공급망의 핵심 고리다. 여수·울산·대산에 형성된 초대형 단지에서는 정유·제철·발전소와 맞물린 핵심 축이기도 하다. 기둥 하나가 약화하면 전체가 흔들린다.

Already, distress is spreading: Posco has slipped into losses, strained by US tariffs on steel imports, while solar and secondary battery divisions are reporting lower utilization. Taken together, petrochemicals are less an isolated casualty than a signal of strain across the country’s heavy industry.

위기는 이미 확산되고 있다. 포스코는 미국의 철강 수입 관세 부담 속에 적자로 전환했고, 태양광과 2차전지 부문도 가동률이 떨어졌다. 석유화학의 부진은 고립된 사례가 아니라 한국 중후장대 산업 전반의 긴장을 알리는 신호다.

President Lee Jae Myung on Thursday ordered a comprehensive response, calling for sharp capacity adjustments, business integration and a pivot toward higher-value products.

이재명 대통령은 목요일, 과잉 설비를 과감히 줄이고, 기업 통합과 고부가가치 전환을 추진하라는 종합 대응책을 지시했다.

