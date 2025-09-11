Rep. Jang Dong-hyeok, a two-term lawmaker, was elected the new leader of the main opposition People Power Party on Tuesday.

제1야당인 국민의힘의 신임 대표로 장동혁 재선 국회의원이 화요일 선출됐다.

He trailed Kim Moon-soo, his runoff rival, in public opinion polls, but party members' overwhelming support tipped the balance in Jang's favor. The new leader should think deeply about how to narrow the gap between his support among party members and that of the general public.

여론조사에서는 결선 상대였던 김문수 전 장관에 뒤졌지만, 당원들의 압도적인 지지가 장 의원에게 승리를 가져다줬다. 새 대표는 당내 지지와 일반 여론 사이의 격차를 어떻게 좁힐지 깊이 고민해야 한다.

Amid intraparty conflict between supporters and opponents of the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, he raised the clearest anti-impeachment banner. Both Jang and Kim opposed Yoon's impeachment, but party members chose Jang, who was more vocal.

윤석열 전 대통령 탄핵을 둘러싼 찬반 갈등 속에서 장 의원은 가장 분명한 탄핵 반대 의견을 내세웠다. 장 의원과 김 전 장관 모두 탄핵에 반대했지만, 당원들은 더 적극적으로 목소리를 낸 장 의원을 선택했다.

During the election process, he called on party members to close ranks in their fight against the ruling party and its allies. He said repeatedly that those lawmakers who do not fight should resign. In his acceptance speech, he vowed to give his all to bring down the Lee Jae Myung regime in unity with right-wing civic groups.

당대표 선출 과정에서 장 의원은 당원들에게 여당과 그 동맹 세력에 맞서 단결할 것을 호소했다. 싸우지 않는 의원은 사퇴해야 한다고 거듭 강조했다. 수락 연설에서는 보수 성향 시민단체와 연대해 이재명 정권을 반드시 심판하겠다고 다짐했다.

Of course, considering the indignities that the party has suffered as a minority party, his hard line is somewhat understandable. The leader of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea vows to seek the dissolution of the People Power Party, arguing it was complicit in Yoon’s alleged insurrection. A special counsel team probing allegations against former first lady Kim Keon Hee attempted to search the headquarters of the opposition party to review its membership list.

물론 소수당으로서 겪은 굴욕을 고려하면 그의 강경 노선은 어느 정도 이해할 만하다. 여당인 더불어민주당 대표는 국민의힘이 윤 전 대통령의 내란 음모에 가담했다며 해산을 추진하겠다고 공언하고 있다. 김건희 여사 관련 의혹을 수사 중인 특별검사팀은 국민의힘 당사에 대한 압수수색을 시도하며 당원 명부까지 들여다보려 했다.

The ruling party leader says he will not even shake hands with lawmakers of the opposition party. The Democratic Party took over the executive branch by winning the presidential election. It seeks to change Korea's criminal justice system and the foundation of its economic system unilaterally, without a broader social discussion. It is almost impossible for the People Power Party to check the ruling party's legislative tyranny and the Lee government's law enforcement. In a situation like this, it is important for the opposition party to secure wide public support.

여당 대표는 야당 의원들과의 악수도 거부하고 있다. 더불어민주당은 대선 승리로 행정부 권력을 장악한 뒤, 사회적 논의 없이 형사사법제도와 경제 시스템의 근간을 일방적으로 바꾸려 하고 있다. 국민의힘이 여당의 입법 독주와 이재명 정부의 법 집행을 견제하기란 사실상 불가능하다. 이런 상황일수록 야당은 폭넓은 국민 지지를 확보하는 것이 절실하다.

public opinion: 여론

overwhelming: 압도적인

oppose: 반대하다

choose: 선택하다

fight: 싸우다

resign: 사퇴하다

acceptance: 수용, 수락, 받아들임

indignity: 수모, 모욕, 치욕

somewhat: 다소, 약간

dissolution: 해산, 해체

attempt: 시도하다

headquarter: 본부

shake hands: 악수하다

unilaterally: 일방적으로

discussion: 논의

check: 견제하다

tyranny: 독재

secure: 확보하다