Launching a Comprehensive Womenswear Industrial Chain Solution for the European Market

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During the Milano Fashion Week SS 2026, Yifa Commercial Group will present a range of original womenswear brands at the WHITE MILANO (September 25-28, 2025, Superstudio Più | YIFA Via Tortona, 27 - Milano). Positioning itself as an global industry resource connector, Yifa will demonstrate its integrated strengths in high-end original design and responsive supply chain management, offering European buyers and brands a renewed partnership experience.

China's textile and fashion industry is entering a new phase characterized by agility, higher value, and design-driven innovation. Since its founding in Hangzhou in 2002, Yifa has remained committed to a strategy of original design and original manufacturing, building an end-to-end ecosystem that spans design, production, and global distribution. Through Yifa Exhibition, the group will introduce to the European market a selection of partners that demonstrate creative vitality, reliable quality, and strong commercial potential.

In response to the European market's increasing demand for flexible, reliable, and design-driven supply chains, Yifa offers a comprehensive solution with the following advantages:

At the Yifa SHOWROOM, visitors will discover a group of highly-qualified suppliers with proven experience serving leading Chinese womenswear brands and deep industry expertise

The presentation also features niche designer labels including:

And down jacket specialists:

Other vertical experts:

We have prepared interactive gifts with Chinese characteristics, reserved exclusive one-on-one meeting spaces, and will host an "EU-China Apparel Supply Chain Partnership Salon" with industry experts. Your presence is cordially invited.

Official website: https://www.yffsc.com/en/