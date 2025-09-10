SINGAPORE, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge University Press & Assessment proudly commemorates the 40th anniversary of English Grammar in Use, the world's best-selling English grammar series. First published in 1985, English Grammar in Use has become an essential resource for millions of English learners and educators worldwide.

Developed by Raymond Murphy, a former English teacher turned author, English Grammar in Use was born out of a real classroom need. Struggling to find suitable grammar books for his adult learners in the late 1970s, Murphy began creating his own worksheets - clear explanations, real-life examples, and plenty of practice. These became the foundation for what would eventually be published by Cambridge University Press, after Murphy's pitch was accepted by the only publisher who saw its potential.

Since then, the Grammar in Use series has grown into a flexible, learner-friendly, and highly trusted grammar reference for self-study and classroom use.

A Timeless Resource for All Learners

The Grammar in Use series includes:

Key features:

Although originally created for self-study, the series is now widely used by teachers and students in classrooms worldwide. Its enduring popularity lies in its clarity, accessibility, and comprehensiveness, with learners often keeping their copies for years as go-to reference books.

Global Reach and Continued Relevance

What sets English Grammar in Use apart from free resources, and why is it still popular even now? According to teachers and learners, it's the quality, trustworthiness, and abundance of clear, practical examples that build accurate grammatical understanding. Reviews from learners and teachers, on websites and social media platforms, often refer to the simplicity, the clarity and all the practice opportunities that the Grammar in Use series is famous for. The books are also very comprehensive, covering hundreds of grammar points and providing clear explanations for even the trickiest aspects of the English language. Unlike free content on YouTube or other social media platforms, teachers and learners know that they can trust English Grammar in Use and will find not only clear explanations but also lots of opportunities to practice what they've learned. It seems that if learners of English are going to buy one book, then Grammar in Use is the book they buy.

Celebrating a Legacy of Empowerment

"For four decades, English Grammar in Use has helped people unlock opportunities through English," said a spokesperson from Cambridge University Press & Assessment. "It's more than a book - it's a trusted companion in every learner's journey. We're proud to celebrate its legacy and excited to support the next generation of English users."

