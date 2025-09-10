MUMBAI, India, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark move for global enterprise IoT deployments, Tata Communications, a leading global communications technology player, today announced a new strategic collaboration with Cisco to reshape the future of how businesses connect, manage, and scale their connected devices around the world.

As enterprises expand IoT operations, the management of large fleets of devices – from connected vehicles to industrial sensors – poses persistent hurdles. These include fragmented SIM hardware due to juggling of multiple vendors or hardware standards, complex device provisioning, and a lack of interoperability between different networks and technologies. These challenges, in turn, slow down rollouts, increase costs, and limit flexibility, making it difficult for organisations to scale their IoT initiatives with confidence and impact.

This collaboration will embed Tata Communications MOVE™ – an intelligent, multi-generational, global eSIM orchestration solution, delivering 350+ million eSIM Operating Systems (OS) and managed SIM lifecycle with reach across 200+ countries and territories – into Cisco's IoT Control Center, a device management platform cloud offering that is used by over 32,000 enterprises and supporting more than 270 million SIM IoT devices (including 100 million connected cars). Leveraging Tata Communications' and Cisco's combined expertise in enabling simplified, scalable, global IoT deployments, enterprises will be able to:

This collaboration marks a pivotal shift, promising enterprises new levels of control, agility, and efficiency across their connected device ecosystems.

Marco Bijvelds, Vice President and Global Head of Tata Communications MOVE™ said, "The continuous evolution of eSIM technologies is generating a transformative shift in the way enterprises connect and manage their IoT devices. The unmatched power of Tata Communications' intelligent IoT fabric and Cisco's proven device management platform will empower global businesses to unlock new opportunities, streamline operations, and accelerate digital transformation. We are excited to create a foundation for the future of connected enterprises – where they can scale faster, smarter, and with more confidence."

The collaboration will significantly benefit industries like transportation, logistics, and manufacturing, where reliable IoT connectivity is critical, be it a trucking company that instantly activates trailers across borders without local SIM cards or a utility provider seeking to monitor infrastructure on private and public networks without reconfiguring devices.

"Together, Cisco and Tata Communications are enabling innovation and opening up new opportunities through our joint work on eSIM technology," said Masum Mir, SVP and GM, Cisco Provider Mobility. "As enterprises need greater simplicity, automation and scalability to effectively manage increasingly complex use cases, we see eSIM as a foundational technology. Tata Communications' proven track record as a great Cisco partner made them a logical choice as we advance our vision for mobility services, particularly in managing connected vehicles over the full lifecycle – from manufacturing, to the dealership, to the road."

Cisco and Tata Communications seek to establish a bold new benchmark for the IoT industry – one where interoperability, scalability, and lifecycle intelligence are foundational. The two companies will work to enable enterprises worldwide to accelerate innovation, unlock new revenue streams, and optimise connected operations, powering seamless interactions between people, spaces, and things.

About Tata Communications

A part of the Tata Group, Tata Communications (NSE: TATACOMM) (BSE: 500483) is a global digital ecosystem enabler powering today's fast-growing digital economy in more than 190 countries and territories. Leading with trust, it enables digital transformation of enterprises globally with collaboration and connected solutions, core and next gen connectivity, cloud hosting and security solutions and media services. 300 of the Fortune 500 companies are its customers and the company connects businesses to 80% of the world's cloud giants. For more information, please visit www.tatacommunications.com.

X | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram

Forward-looking and cautionary statements

Certain words and statements in this release concerning Tata Communications and its prospects, and other statements, including those relating to Tata Communications' expected financial position, business strategy, the future development of Tata Communications' operations, and the general economy in India, are forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including financial, regulatory and environmental, as well as those relating to industry growth and trend projections, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Tata Communications, or industry results, to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, among others, failure to increase the volume of traffic on Tata Communications' network; failure to develop new products and services that meet customer demands and generate acceptable margins; failure to successfully complete commercial testing of new technology and information systems to support new products and services, including voice transmission services; failure to stabilize or reduce the rate of price compression on certain of the company's communications services; failure to integrate strategic acquisitions and changes in government policies or regulations of India and, in particular, changes relating to the administration of Tata Communications' industry; and, in general, the economic, business and credit conditions in India. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, many of which are not in Tata Communications' control, include, but are not limited to, those risk factors discussed in Tata Communications Limited's Annual Reports.

The Annual Reports of Tata Communications Limited are available at www.tatacommunications.com. Tata Communications is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements.

© 2025 Tata Communications Ltd. All rights reserved.

TATA COMMUNICATIONS and TATA are trademarks or registered trademarks of Tata Sons Private Limited in India and certain countries.

All other third-party trademarks belong to their respective owners.