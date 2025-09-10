In Seoul, prices for popular summer dishes like naengmyeon and samgyetang continued to rise last month, reflecting ongoing food inflation.

서울 지역에서 냉면과 삼계탕 등 여름철 대표 음식의 가격이 지난달에도 상승세를 이어간 것으로 나타났다. 이는 지속되는 식품 물가 상승의 영향을 반영한 것으로 풀이된다.

According to data from the Korea Consumer Agency, the average price of a bowl of naengmyeon, a cold noodle dish served in icy broth, increased by 154 won to 12,423 won, while samgyetang, a hot chicken soup made with a whole chicken stuffed with rice and ginseng, rose by 269 won to 17,923 won. Naengmyeon prices have climbed steadily from 10,000 won in April 2022 to over 12,000 won as of December 2023, while samgyetang jumped from 14,000 won in 2017 to over 17,000 won last year.

At well-known restaurants, naengmyeon costs up to 18,000 won and samgyetang over 20,000 won.

한국소비자원에 따르면, 8월 기준 냉면 한 그릇의 평균 가격은 전월보다 154원 오른 12,423원을 기록했다. 냉면은 차가운 육수에 면을 담아 제공되는 대표적인 여름 음식이다. 삼계탕은 269원 상승한 평균 17,923원으로 조사됐다. 삼계탕은 찹쌀과 인삼을 넣은 통닭을 푹 끓여 만든 보양식이다.

냉면 가격은 2022년 4월 평균 1만 원에서 시작해 2023년 12월에는 1만 2천 원을 넘어섰으며, 삼계탕은 2017년 평균 1만 4천 원 수준에서 지난해 1만 7천 원대로 급등했다. 유명 음식점에서는 냉면 가격이 1만 8천 원, 삼계탕은 2만 원을 넘는 경우도 있는 것으로 나타났다.

Other common foods also saw modest price hikes: an increase of 192 won for samgyeopsal, or grilled pork belly; 76 won for bibimbap; and 77 won for kimchi jjigae, a spicy stew.

이 외에도 삼겹살(192원↑), 비빔밥(76원↑), 김치찌개(77원↑) 등 서민들이 자주 찾는 주요 음식 가격도 소폭 상승한 것으로 확인됐다.