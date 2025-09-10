South Korea has experienced a nearly threefold increase in the preference for daughters over the past 30 years.

한국에서 딸을 선호하는 비율이 1990년대 초반에 비해 3배 가까이 증가한것으로 조사됐다.

A recent survey by Gallup International, which covered 44 countries and 44,783 adults regarding their child gender preference, found that 65 percent of all respondents said the gender of their child does not matter, while 16 percent preferred sons and 15 percent preferred daughters.

최근 세계 44개국, 4만4,783명을 대상으로 한 국제 여론조사기관 갤럽 인터내셔널(Gallup International)의 조사 결과에 따르면, 전 세계 응답자의 65%는 자녀의 성별이 중요하지 않다고 답했다. 아들을 선호한 응답자는 16%, 딸을 선호한 응답자는 15%로 집계됐다.

In South Korea, 56 percent of respondents said gender does not matter, slightly below the global average. However, 28 percent expressed a preference for daughters, surpassing the 15 percent who preferred sons. This marks a significant shift from a 1992 survey, where 58 percent preferred sons and only 10 percent preferred daughters.

한국의 경우, ‘성별 상관없다’고 답한 비율은 56%로 글로벌 평균보다 다소 낮았지만, 딸을 선호한 비율은 28%로 아들 선호(15%)를 크게 앞섰다. 이는 지난 1992년 같은 기관의 조사에서 아들을 선호한 비율이 58%, 딸을 선호한 비율이 10%였던 것과 비교할 때 극적인 변화다.

Breaking down the results by age group, respondents in their 20s through 50s all showed a stronger preference for daughters over sons. In contrast, among those aged 60 and older, preferences for sons (23 percent) and daughters (20 percent) were roughly equal.

연령대별로 보면, 20대부터 50대까지는 모두 딸에 대한 선호가 아들을 웃돌았다. 반면, 60세 이상 고령층에서는 아들(23%)과 딸(20%) 선호가 비슷하게 나타나 세대 간 인식 차이도 확인됐다.