Eight in 10 office workers say there is an “office villain” who disrupts work at their office, according to a recent survey.

직장인의 10명 중 8명은 자신이 일하는 회사에 업무를 방해하는 ‘오피스 빌런’이 존재한다고 느끼는 것으로 나타났다.

A survey of 651 office workers conducted by recruitment platform Incruit revealed that office villains exist at all levels within organizations.

취업 플랫폼 인크루트(Incruit)가 전국 직장인 651명을 대상으로 실시한 설문조사 결과에 따르면, 오피스 빌런은 조직 내 모든 직급에서 존재하는 것으로 조사됐다.

Asked about the positions of office villains, with multiple answers allowed, respondents cited supervisors (50.3 percent), colleagues and junior staff (39.4 percent), executives (27.2 percent) and CEOs or company presidents (19.8 percent).

오피스 빌런이 주로 어떤 위치에 있는지에 대한 질문(복수 응답 가능)에는 상사(50.3%)가 가장 많이 언급됐고, 이어 동료 및 후배 직원(39.4%), 임원(27.2%), 대표나 사장(19.8%) 순으로 나타났다.

The most detested types of office villains were reported as abusive supervisors or those who verbally harass others (30.5 percent), “slackers” who avoid work but still collect a paycheck (18.9 percent), those displaying hypocritical or double-standard behavior (15.2 percent) and those who shift their own tasks onto others (11 percent).

직장인들이 가장 불쾌하게 여기는 빌런 유형으로는, 폭언하거나 괴롭히는 상사(30.5%), 일은 하지 않고 월급만 받는 ‘무임승차형’ 직원(18.9%), 이중잣대나 위선적인 태도를 보이는 사람(15.2%), 자신의 업무를 타인에게 떠넘기는 사람(11%) 등이 꼽혔다.

The survey was conducted from Aug. 6 to 10 with a 95 percent confidence level and a margin of error of plus or minus 3.61 percentage points.

이번 조사는 지난 8월 6일부터 10일까지 진행됐으며, 신뢰수준 95%, 표본오차는 ±3.61%포인트다.