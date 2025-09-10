The average age of chief executive officers at South Korea’s major companies has dropped below 60 for the first time, industry data showed, amid a generational shift in the business circle.

한국 주요 기업 최고경영자(CEO)의 평균 연령이 사상 처음으로 50대에 진입한 것으로 나타났다. 재계 전반에 걸친 세대교체 흐름이 수치로도 확인되고 있다.

According to data from corporate tracker Leaders Index, the average age of top officials at the nation’s 500 largest companies by sales came to 59.8 this year, down from 61.1 in 2023 and 60.3 in 2024.

기업분석 전문기관 리더스인덱스(Leaders Index)의 자료에 따르면, 올해 매출 기준 상위 500대 기업 CEO의 평균 연령은 59.8세로 집계됐다. 이는 2023년 61.1세, 2024년 60.3세에서 지속적으로 하락한 수치다.

The decline comes as several companies have changed their top leadership. Meanwhile, only 12 of the CEOs in major Korean firms were women, accounting for 2 percent of the total.

이번 평균 연령 하락은 최근 여러 대기업에서 최고경영진 교체가 이루어진 데 따른 것으로 분석된다.

한편, 주요 기업 CEO 중 여성은 12명에 불과해 전체의 2% 수준에 그쳤다.