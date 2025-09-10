Seoul has been ranked the world’s second most competitive city in artificial intelligence, according to the “2025 Global AI Cities Index” by Counterpoint Research. The city scored

82 points, just behind Singapore’s 84.

서울이 세계에서 두 번째로 인공지능(AI) 경쟁력이 높은 도시로 평가받았다. 글로벌 시장조사기관 카운터포인트 리서치(Counterpoint Research)가 발표한 ‘2025 글로벌 AI 도시 지수(Global AI Cities Index)’에 따르면, 서울은 82점을 기록해 1위 싱가포르(84점)에 이어 2위를 차지했다.

The report credits South Korean firms like SK Telecom and Naver for driving innovation in AI services, especially in health care and education. Other top-ranked cities include Singapore (No. 1), Beijing (No. 3) and Dubai (No. 4).

보고서는 특히 SK텔레콤, 네이버 등 국내 기업들이 헬스케어와 교육 분야를 중심으로 AI 서비스 혁신을 주도하고 있다고 평가했다. 상위권 도시에는 베이징(3위), 두바이(4위) 등이 포함됐다.

The ranking evaluated 5,000 global initiatives, communication infrastructure, university research and startup ecosystems.

이번 순위는 전 세계 5,000개 이상의 AI 이니셔티브, 통신 인프라, 대학 연구 성과, 스타트업 생태계 등을 종합적으로 분석해 평가한 결과다.

Globally, Microsoft was named the most active AI vendor, with expanded datacenter infrastructure and training programs.

글로벌 차원에서는 마이크로소프트가 가장 활발한 AI 기업으로 꼽혔다. 데이터센터 인프라 확장과 인재 양성 프로그램 운영이 높은 평가를 받았다.

Google and Amazon were recognized for their influence in cloud and software, while Nvidia stood out in supercomputing, launching a new facility in Copenhagen and collaborating with tech firms in Dubai and Milan.

구글과 아마존은 클라우드 및 소프트웨어 분야에서의 영향력으로, **엔비디아(Nvidia)**는 슈퍼컴퓨팅 분야에서 두각을 드러냈다. 특히 코펜하겐에 새로운 슈퍼컴퓨팅 센터를 개소하고, 두바이·밀라노 등지의 기술 기업들과 협력 중이다.