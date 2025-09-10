In August 2025, soccer star Son Heung-min topped the Korean Sports Star Brand Reputation Index, reflecting his strong influence and popularity following his headline-grabbing transfer to Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles FC, according to the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute.

2025년 8월, 축구 스타 손흥민이 ‘한국 스포츠 스타 브랜드 평판 지수’ 1위를 차지하며 뜨거운 화제성과 국민적 인기를 입증했다. 이는 미국 메이저리그사커(MLS)의 로스앤젤레스 FC(LAFC)로의 깜짝 이적 이후 영향력과 관심도가 크게 증가한 결과로 분석된다. 이 평가는 한국기업평판연구소의 발표에 따른 것이다.

Keyword analysis linked to Son highlighted terms such as “LAFC,” “uniform” and “MLS,” while related words such as “transfer,” “assist” and “victory” contributed to his strong public image. His positive sentiment rate reached an impressive 96.5 percent.

손흥민과 관련된 키워드 분석에서는 ‘LAFC’, ‘유니폼’, ‘MLS’ 등이 주로 언급되었으며, ‘이적’, ‘도움’, ‘승리’ 등의 긍정적 연관 단어가 그의 호감도에 긍정적인 영향을 미쳤다. 특히 손흥민의 긍정 감성 비율은 무려 96.5%에 달해 눈길을 끌었다.

Baseball player Lee Jung-hoo ranked second, followed by veteran pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin in third, underscoring the continued appeal of Korean athletes competing in international leagues.

2위는 미국 메이저리그에서 활약 중인 야구 선수 이정후가 차지했으며, 3위는 베테랑 투수 류현진이 이름을 올려, 해외 무대에서 활약하는 한국 스포츠 스타들의 변함없는 인기를 보여줬다.

The top 30 also included well-known names such as Lee Dae-ho, Choo Sung-hoon, Kim Ha-seong, Park Ji-sung and figure skating legend Kim Yuna, highlighting the wide range of admired sports stars in Korea.

이 외에도 이대호, 추성훈, 김하성, 박지성, 그리고 피겨스케이팅 전설 김연아 등 익숙한 이름들이 30위권에 포함되며, 국내외에서 사랑받는 스포츠 스타들의 다채로운 면모가 다시 한번 확인되었다.