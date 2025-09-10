The National Fire Agency has introduced preventive measures to address the growing number of lithium-ion battery fires. Reported cases have been rising steadily, with 49 incidents in May, 51 in June and 67 in July.

리튬이온 배터리로 인한 화재가 증가함에 따라 소방청이 예방을 위한 대책을 마련하고 나섰다. 최근 들어 관련 화재 사례가 꾸준히 늘고 있으며, 5월에는 49건, 6월 51건, 7월에는 67건이 보고됐다.

Notable recent examples include an Aug. 17 apartment fire in Seoul, suspected to have been caused by an electric scooter battery, which resulted in two deaths, one serious injury and 15 minor injuries. On Aug. 19, another apartment fire in Gyeonggi Province was sparked by a charging camping battery, leaving six people affected by smoke inhalation.

대표적인 사례로는 지난 8월 17일 서울의 한 아파트에서 발생한 화재가 있다. 전동킥보드 배터리에서 시작된 것으로 추정되는 이 화재로 인해 2명이 사망하고, 1명이 중상, 15명이 경상을 입는 참사가 벌어졌다. 또 다른 사례로는 8월 19일 경기도의 한 아파트에서 캠핑용 배터리를 충전하던 중 불이 나 입주민 6명이 연기 흡입으로 병원에 이송되었다.

Authorities have issued preventive guidelines emphasizing the importance of disconnecting chargers once batteries are fully charged, avoiding charging batteries when asleep or away, and refraining from using faulty or multiple chargers simultaneously. These measures aim to promote safer battery usage practices.

이에 따라 소방 당국은 리튬이온 배터리 화재 예방을 위한 가이드라인을 발표했다. 주요 내용은 ▲배터리가 완전히 충전되면 충전기를 즉시 분리할 것 ▲자는 동안이나 외출 시에는 충전하지 말 것 ▲불량 충전기나 여러 충전기를 동시에 사용하지 말 것 등이다. 이는 일상 속에서 보다 안전한 배터리 사용 문화를 정착시키기 위한 조치로 풀이된다.