SINGAPORE, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda invites travelers to embark on an artistic adventure through Asia's most vibrant mural art neighborhoods. These destinations offer a unique blend of culture, creativity, and community, transforming city streets into open-air galleries.

Exploring street art while traveling offers a dynamic way to experience a city's culture. An art walk not only provides a feast for the eyes but also a perfect backdrop for memorable photos. Asia is home to numerous mural art neighborhoods, each telling its own story through vivid colors and imaginative designs. These artistic enclaves are must-visit spots for travelers seeking to capture the essence of a place beyond traditional tourist attractions.

Agoda has curated a list of six neighborhoods to experience the creativity that colors Asia's cities:

Jun Dong, Associate Vice President at Agoda, said, "Art isn't confined to galleries; it's alive on the streets, telling stories and expressing the soul of the city. From the vibrant hues of Penang to the eclectic vibes of Taipei, Asia's street art scene is a testament to the region's rich cultural tapestry. At Agoda, we believe art should be accessible to everyone, and these neighborhoods offer a colorful canvas for travelers to enjoy."

Travelers looking to marvel at Asia's murals can find over 6 million properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, all of which can be combined in the same booking. Discover the best deals on Agoda's mobile app and start planning the next street art stroll. Visit Agoda.com for more information.