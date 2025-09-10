QINGDAO, China, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from iqingdao: There are ten days left to witness the opening of a grand event that will reshape the digital landscape of the food and beverage industry. The first China International Food & Beverage Digital Expo will kick off at Qingdao Carnival International Conference Center on September 19, 2025. Its Metaverse Online Exhibition Hall will also be open to the public at the same time. The Expo, as a national-level platform, will integrate online and offline exhibitions and serve as a hub for global resource matchmaking. Join us to explore the new blue ocean of digital trade!

- Pre-registration Link: https://hz.jjieu.com/appointment.html

Hotline: (0532) 8597 2306

Email: secretary@jjieu.com

Website: www.rcephz.com

Online Mall: www.jjieu.com