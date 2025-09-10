Bang Si-hyuk, chairman and founder of K-pop powerhouse Hybe, will undergo police questioning next week over alleged fraudulent securities transactions related to the company's listing, officials said Wednesday.

Police plan to question Bang on Monday over allegations that he misled investors in 2019 that Hybe's initial public offering would be delayed and induced them to sell their shares to a special purpose company established by a private equity fund linked to himself.

Investors sold their shares to the SPC, but financial authorities believe that Hybe was, at the time, already in the process of preparing for its listing.

After the company went public, the SPC sold its shares, and Bang reportedly received 30 percent of the profit from the share sale in accordance with a prior shareholder agreement.

Police began investigating the case late last year and searched the Korea Exchange in June to seize documents related to Hybe's listing before raiding Hybe's headquarters the next month.

The Securities and Futures Commission under the Financial Services Commission is also separately looking into the case.

Last month, Bang vowed to cooperate with the ongoing investigation in an internal email sent to Hybe employees. (Yonhap)