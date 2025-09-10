MUNICH, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 8, ZYT (ZHUOYU Technology) made its European debut at the IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich, Germany, officially unveiling its European strategy to the global audience.

ZYT Establishes German Branch in Braunschweig, Accelerating Localization Efforts in Europe

Europe, as the birthplace and innovation hub of the automotive industry, represents a pivotal market in ZYT's global strategy. Taking Germany as its strategic fulcrum, ZYT has set up its German entity in Braunschweig, a key automotive industrial center, and appointed Nils Oldemeyer as the head of its European region. Focused on expediting the establishment of a localized operational system, the German branch has initiated the formation of a multi-functional team encompassing R&D, testing, business development, and other functions, aiming to swiftly respond to and deeply support the needs of the European market.

Leveraging its newly established German branch, ZYT will prioritize deepening cooperation with leading European automakers, focusing on meeting the demand for cost-effective intelligent driving solutions from both European Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Chinese automakers expanding overseas. The company plans to deploy scalable Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving solutions in phases, covering a spectrum from L2 driver assistance to L3/L4 autonomy, with a strong emphasis on constructing redundant safety architectures to ensure its technological systems comply with EU regulatory requirements. Simultaneously, ZYT will introduce smart cockpit solutions, multimodal interaction platforms, and next-generation perception modules (such as LiDAR-camera fusion systems) to the European market, further enhancing its product portfolio. It is anticipated that within the next year, ZYT's test vehicles and testing scenarios deployed across Europe will cover the entire territory of Germany, with ongoing and increasing investments in computing power and infrastructure development in Europe in the future.

Four Exhibition Zones Comprehensively Showcase Integrated Hardware-Software and Full-Stack Self-Developed Technological Achievements

To fully demonstrate its technological prowess for the global market, ZYT has meticulously crafted four exhibition zones. The Sensor Zone prominently features the industry's pioneering automotive-grade LiDAR-vision integrated sensing solution, "Jimu 2.0," which achieves millisecond-level synchronization between LiDAR and cameras through its "front-end fusion" algorithm. Additionally, the all-solid-state ultra-wide-angle short-range LiDAR, "ZHIZHOU," boasts an exceptionally large field of view, specifically designed to address blind spot challenges. The Domain Controller Zone exhibits a flagship solution based on NVIDIA's DRIVE AGX Thor chip, supporting the deployment of multimodal large models and capable of responding to complex scenarios within a hundred milliseconds. The SA8775P integrated cabin-driving controller, developed in collaboration with Qualcomm, makes its European debut, realizing dual functions of intelligent driving and cabin control through a single chip, reducing costs by approximately 30%. Furthermore, the in-vehicle drone system is being showcased in physical form in Europe for the first time, supporting dynamic takeoff and landing, intelligent vehicle following, and deep integration with the cabin.

The Volkswagen Joint Exhibition Zone showcases the enhanced assisted driving system IQ.Pilot, which solution has recently passed the rigorous triple-party A-SPICE CL2 audit within Volkswagen's system, and ZYT has also become the first supplier in China to successfully undergo a joint audit by Volkswagen Group, FAW-Volkswagen, and SAIC Volkswagen. Centered around Volkswagen's "Equal Intelligence for ICE and EV Vehicles" strategy, ZYT, as its core partner, is fully advancing the IQ.Pilot project aimed at upgrading intelligent driving capabilities for the MQB fuel platform.

In-Depth Technical Dialogue Dismantles the Future of Assisted Driving

During the exhibition, ZYT successfully hosted a series of events, gathering global industry partners to explore the future of intelligent mobility. In the Technical Talk with CTO session, MA Lu, Chief Technology Officer at ZYT, showcased the company's ecological collaboration achievements and strategic outlook with leading international firms like Qualcomm and NVIDIA. He emphasized that leveraging Qualcomm's Snapdragon Ride™ platform, ZYT has not only achieved mass production of vehicles equipped with the SA8650P intelligent driving platform but also pioneered the first map-free urban navigation solution powered by the next-gen SA8775P integrated cabin-driving chip. This milestone marks a pivotal shift from technological innovation to scalable commercialization. ZYT has also developed a flagship intelligent assisted driving solution based on the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor in-vehicle computing platform and supported by ZYT's fully independent algorithms.

Looking ahead, ZYT will deepen partnerships to drive the integration of generative AI and large-scale models into intelligent driving systems, accelerating the evolution and widespread adoption of L2 to L4 autonomous technologies.

Notably, Hongqi Tiangong 05, powered by Qualcomm's SA8650P intelligent driving platform, completed rigorous testing across Munich's urban roads and highways. The vehicle successfully navigated complex European driving scenarios, including roundabouts, narrow lanes, and mixed traffic with trams, underscoring its exceptional adaptability to global road conditions.

This European road validation not only demonstrates the technological maturity of the platform but also confirms its readiness for worldwide deployment. The test results further affirm that the jointly developed intelligent driving solution excels in diverse environments, providing a robust foundation for future international expansion.

Adhering to the core philosophy of "In Europe, for Europe," ZYT will continuously promote the large-scale popularization and innovative application of intelligent driving technologies through its full-stack self-developed technology system and open industry collaboration. ZYT's participation in IAA not only announces its establishment of a presence in Europe but also represents a joint effort with global suppliers and OEM partners to build an industry ecosystem, injecting new momentum for transformation into the global intelligent mobility market.