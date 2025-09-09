This year, two legacies align.

70 years of the European Cup.

10 years of Hublot as Official Watch.

Lift the moment. Wear the legend.

NYON, Switzerland, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In football, timing is everything. Since 2015, Hublot has been the Official Watch of the UEFA Champions League, measuring greatness, second by second, goal by goal, glory by glory. To celebrate 10 years of unforgettable moments, Hublot introduces the Classic Fusion Chronograph UEFA Champions League Titanium, a limited-edition timepiece that kicks off the 2025/26 season in style, available in just 100 pieces. Dressed in legendary blue. Powered by the spirit of champions.

Since joining the UEFA Champions League stage in 2015, Hublot has timed over 800 matches, logging everything from the most spectacular goals to the most unforgettable comebacks. Every second counted. Every memory captured. As the European Cup celebrates 70 years, from its roots in 1955 to becoming the world's most-watched annual sporting event, Hublot is proud to have been part of the last decade. Together, we've shared the moments that live forever.

The Classic Fusion Chronograph UEFA Champions League Titanium is a collector's item for true football aficionados. This 100-piece limited edition features a 42mm satin-finished and polished titanium case, a gradient blue dial and the UEFA Champions League logo applied on the 3 o'clock counter. The strap fuses black rubber with blue calf leather, proudly bearing the iconic UEFA Champions League starball emblem. Because legends deserve more than a box, each watch is presented in a custom wooden case, complete with an official miniature UEFA Champions League trophy replica: the only one you don't have to win to lift, but that makes you feel like a winner every time you wear the watch.

Hublot CEO, Julien Tornare stated: "Football isn't just a game, it's a feeling. From the roar of the crowd to the silence before a penalty, every beat matters. And this watch is built to beat with you. Football has the power to unite, inspire and move us. It's hearts racing, nations watching, legends rising. At Hublot, we celebrate the joy of shared moments and the thrill of chasing greatness. That's what drives us. Because we don't just measure time, we celebrate it!"

The Classic Fusion Chronograph UEFA Champions League Titanium is available at Hublot boutiques worldwide and on Hublot.com.

HUBLOT: www.hublot.com