- Aims to achieve 70% in overseas sales and rank among the global top three in premium skincare

- Declares mid- to long-term strategy to become a global leader in beauty & wellness

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Amorepacific group announced a new leap forward to mark its 80th anniversary. At its anniversary ceremony held on September 4, the company unveiled the goal of KRW 15 trillion in group sales by 2035, alongside its mid- to long-term vision and strategies to become a global leader in beauty and wellness.

Under the new vision slogan "Create New Beauty," the Amorepacific group established five strategic pillars to bring the vision to life. The company will strengthen its business portfolio to rank among top three global beauty companies in the premium skincare sector, while increasing the share of its overseas sales to 70% in accelerating global growth.

Founded on September 5, 1945, Amorepacific has continued to innovate based on its founding philosophy of "contributing to humanity through beauty and health." Leading the development of Korea's beauty industry, the company opened Korea's first cosmetics research lab in 1954, launched the monthly beauty magazine "Hwajanggye" in 1958, introduced door-to-door sales in 1964, initiated makeup campaigns in 1971, and declared the "Total Commitment Initiative" in 1993.

The company also pioneered Korean functional cosmetics by introducing the world's first products to incorporate ginseng and green tea, and by creating a new category in the market with the world's first cushion foundation. Today, cushion foundations are found worldwide and have become a symbol of K-beauty innovation.

Meanwhile, the Amorepacific group's presence in global markets such as North America and Europe continues to grow. Its overseas sales increased from 37% in 2021 to 43% in 2024, and its brand portfolio's competitiveness has strengthened. For example, Laneige ranked among the top three skincare brands at Sephora in the US in 2024, driving the globalization of K-beauty. In Europe, Laneige, Innisfree, and Cosrx led sales growth centered on the U.K., achieving threefold growth year-on-year, while steady growth continues in Japan and the Asia-Pacific region.

To achieve its mid- to long-term vision over the next decade, the Amorepacific group outlined five key strategies: focusing on key global markets (Everyone Global), strengthening integrated beauty solutions (Holistic), developing anti-aging solutions based on biotechnology (Ageless), driving agile organizational innovation (AMORE Spark), and transitioning to AI-driven operations (AI First). Each of these strategies are set to be implemented as specific initiatives company-wide.

Kyungbae Suh, Chairman of Amorepacific Group, stated in his anniversary address, "Over the past 80 years, Amorepacific has navigated turbulent times, driving the growth of Korea's beauty industry and the globalization of K-beauty. We will continue to listen to our customers and present our vision of 'New Beauty,' introducing new forms and expressions of beauty befitting the times."

He added, "As a 'beauty creator' that has pioneered and opened new realms of beauty, we will present to the world a vision of beauty that transcends age and time, rooted in the harmony of body and mind. Over the next decade, we will grow into a leading global beauty and wellness company with annual sales of KRW 15 trillion."

